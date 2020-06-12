UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months.

ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to ensure that all residents who have been staying outside the country for months will be welcomed back to the UAE.

“The UAE has launched an initiative to return residents with valid visas who have been staying outside the country due to Covid19. The initiative targets the return of nearly 200,000 people and will be coordinated between the @MoFAICUAE and ICA,” said ICE on its official tweet.

UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) stated that residents need to register at the website: smartservices.ica.gov.ae to secure a permit titled ‘Residents’ Entry Permit’ before the resident will be allowed entry to the country.

As of posting date, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has estimated around 31,000 residents who have returned to the UAE between March 25- to June 8, prioritizing families as well as other humanitarian reunions who have been separated due to travel restrictions.