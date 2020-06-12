UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

President Rodrigo Duterte pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipinos to become role models of exhibiting the Filipino values of tolerance, understanding and goodwill on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day. "I also encourage everyone especially...
Cebu Pacific holds AED1 sale with free CEB Flexi to celebrate Philippine Independence Day
Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day with its trademark seat sale. For as low as AED 1 base fare, UAE-based Filipinos and residents can make plans to visit the Philippines next year. CEB further...
Ajman to temporarily close down beaches
The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...
PH breaches 5,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 270 patients healed
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165...
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months.
ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to ensure that all residents who have been staying outside the country for months will be welcomed back to the UAE.
“The UAE has launched an initiative to return residents with valid visas who have been staying outside the country due to Covid19. The initiative targets the return of nearly 200,000 people and will be coordinated between the @MoFAICUAE and ICA,” said ICE on its official tweet.
RELATED STORY: GUIDE: Registration for residents outside UAE for ‘Resident’s Entry Permit’ through ICA Smart Services
UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) stated that residents need to register at the website: smartservices.ica.gov.ae to secure a permit titled ‘Residents’ Entry Permit’ before the resident will be allowed entry to the country.
As of posting date, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has estimated around 31,000 residents who have returned to the UAE between March 25- to June 8, prioritizing families as well as other humanitarian reunions who have been separated due to travel restrictions.
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
