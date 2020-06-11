Thursday, June 11, 2020

Jun 11 20, 3:33 pm

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

Jun 11 2020

(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...

COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017

Jun 10 2020

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...

UAE reports over 1,000 recoveries for second day in a row, total now at 25,234

News

Jun. 11, 20 | 3:33 pm

The UAE has reported over 1,217 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 25,234.

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 45,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 479 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 40,986.

In addition, MOHAP also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 286.

This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 16,206 to 15,466 today, June 11.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, noted that the world is currently witnessing disparities in COVID-19 infections and recoveries. This is due to several factors, such as competence of medical staff, the degree of patient’s adherence to medical and home quarantine and to following guidelines for prevention and social distancing.

“The UAE is no exception. Some days, we see an increase in recoveries versus a drop in new infections. Some other days, it is vice versa. This also applies to fatalities. These disparities coincide with widely believed expectations in media outlets, social media accounts, and even among individuals, that the pandemic is fading away.”

She said that the positive signs observed through the daily briefings on COVID-19 situation, do not necessarily mean that worst is over. They do not mean either that we go back to our normal life.

“Those signs may reflect the positive outcome for the strict precautionary measures and the efficiency of our healthcare system. However, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions at this time because we need longer periods to trace the numbers of infections and recoveries and to ensure viability of precautionary measures taken with the partial ease of some measures.”

Al Shamsi stressed the shared responsibility of the community members at this stage “which requires that we continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures and keep distance, while gradually returning to our normal life and to adopt a new lifestyle that relies on such measures and on healthy behaviours.”

COVID-19 UAE

‘Oldest living actress’ in PH Anita Linda dies at 95

‘Oldest living actress’ in PH Anita Linda dies at 95

Jun 11, 2020

The Philippines' 'oldest living actress' Anita Linda has passed away Wednesday morning, June 10. She was 95. Director Adolfo Alix Jr, who directed Linda's films "Circa" and "Adela" shared the sad news on social media. "This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

