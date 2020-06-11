PH breaches 5,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 270 patients healed

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165

DOH has also confirmed 443 new cases recoveries, with the total number now at 24,175.

In addition, the department announced nine new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,036.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.