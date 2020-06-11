Cebu Pacific holds AED1 sale with free CEB Flexi to celebrate Philippine Independence Day

The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...
PH breaches 5,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 270 patients healed
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165...
UAE reports over 1,000 recoveries for second day in a row, total now at 25,234
The UAE has reported over 1,217 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 25,234. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 25,234 with 1,217 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced....
DoH supports scientific research to help fight COVID-19 pandemic
(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...
Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day with its trademark seat sale. For as low as AED 1 base fare, UAE-based Filipinos and residents can make plans to visit the Philippines next year.
CEB further celebrates freedom from worries—by offering CEB Flexi for FREE, for flights booked during this seat sale. CEB Flexi is an add-on that allows passengers to rebook their flights up to two times without the penalty fee, for peace of mind in moving travel dates.
Book your seats through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile from now until June14, 2020 (or until seats last), for travel between February 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
