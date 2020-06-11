Cebu Pacific holds AED1 sale with free CEB Flexi to celebrate Philippine Independence Day

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day with its trademark seat sale. For as low as AED 1 base fare, UAE-based Filipinos and residents can make plans to visit the Philippines next year.

CEB further celebrates freedom from worries—by offering CEB Flexi for FREE, for flights booked during this seat sale. CEB Flexi is an add-on that allows passengers to rebook their flights up to two times without the penalty fee, for peace of mind in moving travel dates.

Book your seats through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile from now until June14, 2020 (or until seats last), for travel between February 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021.