Thursday, June 11, 2020

Jun 11 20, 4:57 pm

PH breaches 5,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 270 patients healed

Jun 11 2020

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165...

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

Jun 11 2020

(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...

COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017

Jun 10 2020

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...

Ajman to temporarily close down beaches

by | News

Jun. 11, 20 | 4:57 pm

The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Authorities have announced that the beach will be closed starting Friday, June 12 at 6:00 am until Saturday, June 13, at 7:00 pm.

In line with this, residents in Ajman have been advised to adhere to the preventive guidelines in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the emirate.

Authorities also stressed that the temporary closure does not include beach hotels and resorts.

Jun 11, 2020

