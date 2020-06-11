Ajman to temporarily close down beaches

The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Authorities have announced that the beach will be closed starting Friday, June 12 at 6:00 am until Saturday, June 13, at 7:00 pm.

In line with this, residents in Ajman have been advised to adhere to the preventive guidelines in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the emirate.

Authorities also stressed that the temporary closure does not include beach hotels and resorts.