Universal use of face masks can help reopen economic activity – UK study

Using face masks on a widespread scale could tremendously help manage the spread of COVID-19 and in turn, help the economy reopen, a UK study revealed.

In a research conducted by experts at Britain’s Cambridge and Greenwich Universities, the restrictions and lockdowns alone would not be enough to stop the waves of COVID-19 infection. They added that there needs to be a universal adoption of face masks, noting that that even homemade one could help if everyone wears them outside all the time.

Richard Stutt, the study’s co-author, said that widespread wearing of face masks combined with social distancing measure would be an effective way to manage the disease while waiting for a vaccine, thereby allowing businesses to reopen.

The researchers in this study also found that if enough people wear masks in public, it would be twice as effective at decreasing the virus’ reproductive rate than if they only wear one when symptoms appear.

“We have little to lose from the widespread adoption of face masks, but the gains could be significant,” the study added.

