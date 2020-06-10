Universal use of face masks can help reopen economic activity – UK study

Malacañang announced that the Philippine government has implemented several remedial measures in their aim to send home all repatriated OFWs within 72 hours upon their arrival. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that the government intends to...
Canada sends COVID-19 aid to PH worth Php 45M
Canada has recently provided the Philippines with Php45 million worth of monetary and in-kind aid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Part of this aid is the donation of 120,000 N95 masks estimated at Php29.5 million, while the Php15 million cash donation will be added on...
SEHA launches two COVID-19 screening clinics in Al Ain
(WAM) -- Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease. The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two...
Abu Dhabi to establish safety zone in Yas for upcoming UFC Fight Island
(WAM) -- UFC , the world’s premier mixed martial arts organiSation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that the much-anticipated UFC FIGHT ISLANDÔ events will be held on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, one of the emirate’s...
Using face masks on a widespread scale could tremendously help manage the spread of COVID-19 and in turn, help the economy reopen, a UK study revealed.
In a research conducted by experts at Britain’s Cambridge and Greenwich Universities, the restrictions and lockdowns alone would not be enough to stop the waves of COVID-19 infection. They added that there needs to be a universal adoption of face masks, noting that that even homemade one could help if everyone wears them outside all the time.
READ ALSO: KNOW THE LAW: Dh 5000 (Php 67949) fine for employer, Dh 500 fine (Php 6794) for employee, for not wearing masks in office premises
Richard Stutt, the study’s co-author, said that widespread wearing of face masks combined with social distancing measure would be an effective way to manage the disease while waiting for a vaccine, thereby allowing businesses to reopen.
The researchers in this study also found that if enough people wear masks in public, it would be twice as effective at decreasing the virus’ reproductive rate than if they only wear one when symptoms appear.
“We have little to lose from the widespread adoption of face masks, but the gains could be significant,” the study added.
SEE ALSO: LOOK: UAE issues guide on how to wear a mask properly
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
