Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jun 10 20, 11:56 am

UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30

Jun. 10, 20 | 11:56 am

The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30.

In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process will be decided according to safety precautions.

“The MOE denies what’s being circulated that the next school year, starting August 30, will have school students attending campus. No decision has yet been taken on the matter and the nature of the learning process will be decided according to health developments and precautions,” it said.

 

READ ALSO: UAE academic year to begin August 30

 

