UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30

After five days of public memorials, African-American George Floyd—whose death prompted protests all over the world—was laid to rest in Houston. The death of the 46-year-old American at the hands of police officers caused global outrage and led to Minneapolis...
Universal use of face masks can help reopen economic activity – UK study
Using face masks on a widespread scale could tremendously help manage the spread of COVID-19 and in turn, help the economy reopen, a UK study revealed. In a research conducted by experts at Britain’s Cambridge and Greenwich Universities, the restrictions and lockdowns...
Malacañang aims to limit quarantine period of repatriated OFWs to 72 hours
Malacañang announced that the Philippine government has implemented several remedial measures in their aim to send home all repatriated OFWs within 72 hours upon their arrival. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that the government intends to...
Canada sends COVID-19 aid to PH worth Php 45M
Canada has recently provided the Philippines with Php45 million worth of monetary and in-kind aid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Part of this aid is the donation of 120,000 N95 masks estimated at Php29.5 million, while the Php15 million cash donation will be added on...
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30.
In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process will be decided according to safety precautions.
“The MOE denies what’s being circulated that the next school year, starting August 30, will have school students attending campus. No decision has yet been taken on the matter and the nature of the learning process will be decided according to health developments and precautions,” it said.
The MOE denies what's being circulated that the next school year, starting 30 Aug, will have school students attending on campus. No decision has yet been taken on the matter and the nature of the learning process will be decided according to health developments & precautions.
— وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) June 9, 2020
READ ALSO: UAE academic year to begin August 30
