SEHA launches two COVID-19 screening clinics in Al Ain

(WAM) -- UFC , the world’s premier mixed martial arts organiSation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that the much-anticipated UFC FIGHT ISLANDÔ events will be held on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, one of the emirate’s...
Bayt reveals most in-demand jobs, skills amid COVID-19 pandemic
UAE-based job portal Bayt.com has reported receiving over 700,000 applications for jobs between the periods of March to May, pinpointing several in-demand jobs during the COVID-19 crisis. These include warehouse and logistics positions for food and beverage...
Burj Khalifa to feature PH flag this June 12
Burj Khalifa will shine once again this year with the colours of the Philippine flag as the world's tallest tower will be featuring the country's colours this coming June 12 at 9:15 pm. Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana revealed to The...
RAK Police rescues old man on top of mountain
Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued an Emirati senior citizen living at the top of a mountain after he sent an SOS saying he was suffering from severe spine and body pain, AlBayan reported. The search and rescue team of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police...
(WAM) — Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease.
The hospital – an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility – noted that the clinics are stationed in two different locations. The first clinic is based opposite Al Jimi Malla, while the second is found in Al Ain’s Hili Industrial Zone.
Tawam Hospital’s Executive Director of Operations, Yousef Al Ketbi, said that the setting up of the two clinics are part of the precautionary measures set out by SEHA to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus.
He explained that the clinic located opposite Al Jimi Mall is open for testing seven days a week from 12:00 to 19:00. The second clinic, Al Ketbi continued, is also available seven days a week, with operating times beginning 10:00 till 17:00.
The hospital executive noted that COVID-19 testing would be carried out by a team of medical professionals that include ten doctors, nurses and assistants in each clinic. The screening procedure includes measuring body temperature, examining individuals for any symptoms, carrying out a medical survey, taking a swab sample, and informing individuals that test results will be available within 48 hours, he concluded.
