PH breaches 23,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 740 additional cases, 10 new deaths

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 23,000-mark as it reports 740 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number 23, 732.

DOH has also confirmed 4,895 recoveries, as it reported 159 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 10 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,027

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.