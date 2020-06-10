Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jun 10 20, 1:21 pm

Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum to reopen starting June 25

Jun 10 2020

Some of France’s most famous attractions are slated to reopen on June 25, over three months after closing down due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The renowned Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25. However, it said that it will only allow...

UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30

Jun 10 2020

The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30. In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process...

PH breaches 23,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 740 additional cases, 10 new deaths

by

Jun. 10, 20 | 1:21 pm

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 23,000-mark as it reports 740 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number 23, 732.

DOH has also confirmed 4,895 recoveries, as it reported 159 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 10 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,027

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum to reopen starting June 25

Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum to reopen starting June 25

Jun 10, 2020

Some of France’s most famous attractions are slated to reopen on June 25, over three months after closing down due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The renowned Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25. However, it said that it will only allow...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

Close