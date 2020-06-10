PAL ‘excited’ to restart regular commercial flights; appeals for understanding of flight cancellations

The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a protocol update that mandates all returning OFWs to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the agency about the destination of...
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced its excitement to be allowed to restart regular commercial flights, while appealing to passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the advisories from local governments and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).
In a statement released on June 10, PAL asked for understanding about flight cancellations, noting that “despite their efforts, the evolving national and provincial government restrictions and limitations designed to protect all citizens have required frequent changes and resulting in cancellations of our flights. We ask for your patience and understanding as we make these difficult but necessary cancellations.”
“We are excited to finally be allowed to restart regular commercial flights to serve you after a 2-month pause. Our crews and our fleet are ready to fly you to your destination,” it added.
READ ALSO: PAL to halt remaining international flights beginning March 26
For the month of June until further notice, international commercial arrivals are still limited by the IATF to a maximum of 600 passengers per day on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport—all shared across airlines flying into the Philippines. As for domestic flights, local government requirements have been put in place that require all airlines to coordinate their schedules based on the specific needs of each province.
PAL said that they are working closely with IATF and other regulatory bodies and airport authorities to find solutions to increase arrival capacities. These include: accreditation and acceptance of PCR testing done prior to departure from foreign countries; rerouting flights to other IATF-approved airports such as Mactan Cebu International Airport and Clark International Airport; and coordinating for approval of accredited testing companies outside the Department of Health to augment NAIA’s testing capacity.
READ ON: Dubai-Manila PAL flights currently sold out
For domestic travel, PAL noted that its ground teams have been in constant communication with LGUs to reflect their requirements and preferred flight frequencies. “We expect to see a marked improvement in the reliability of our domestic schedules in the coming weeks, as more and more LGUs open their borders to travelers and fine tune requirements,” added PAL.
“We sincerely apologize to our passengers and their families. We will continue working closely with the authorities, to try to save as many scheduled flights, to secure more certainty and avoid last-minute changes, and to keep exploring alternative solutions to serve our passengers better,” the airline added.
