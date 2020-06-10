George Floyd laid to rest

After five days of public memorials, African-American George Floyd—whose death prompted protests all over the world—was laid to rest in Houston.

The death of the 46-year-old American at the hands of police officers caused global outrage and led to Minneapolis disbanding its police department altogether.

Among those who attended the funeral include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who declared that he will sign an executive order that will ban choking holds by police in Houston.

His final resting was aired live on major news channels across the US, while the New York Stock Exchange observed over eight minutes of silence as a sign of respect.

Floyd’s aunt Kathleen McGee expressed her gratitude to the international support they gained following her nephew’s passing. “I would like to thank the whole world for what it has done for my family today, especially George. I have gained such a huge family all over the world,” she said.

On May 25, Floyd was killed after being knelt on the neck for nearly nine minutes by white officer Derek Chauvin, despite being pinned down and on handcuffs. The officer has since been fired and arrested.

Floyd’s death gave new attention to police brutality, with New York and Los Angeles vowing to cut the city’s police department, London removing statues of imperialist figures, and Paris banning choke holds.

