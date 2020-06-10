Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jun 10 20, 11:42 am

Canada sends COVID-19 aid to PH worth Php 45M

Jun 10 2020

Canada has recently provided the Philippines with Php45 million worth of monetary and in-kind aid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Part of this aid is the donation of 120,000 N95 masks estimated at Php29.5 million, while the Php15 million cash donation will be added on...

SEHA launches two COVID-19 screening clinics in Al Ain

Jun 10 2020

(WAM) -- Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease. The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

George Floyd laid to rest

by | News

Jun. 10, 20 | 11:42 am

After five days of public memorials, African-American George Floyd—whose death prompted protests all over the world—was laid to rest in Houston.

The death of the 46-year-old American at the hands of police officers caused global outrage and led to Minneapolis disbanding its police department altogether.

Among those who attended the funeral include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who declared that he will sign an executive order that will ban choking holds by police in Houston.

READ ALSO: Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?

His final resting was aired live on major news channels across the US, while the New York Stock Exchange observed over eight minutes of silence as a sign of respect.

Floyd’s aunt Kathleen McGee expressed her gratitude to the international support they gained following her nephew’s passing. “I would like to thank the whole world for what it has done for my family today, especially George. I have gained such a huge family all over the world,” she said.

On May 25, Floyd was killed after being knelt on the neck for nearly nine minutes by white officer Derek Chauvin, despite being pinned down and on handcuffs. The officer has since been fired and arrested.

Floyd’s death gave new attention to police brutality, with New York and Los Angeles vowing to cut the city’s police department, London removing statues of imperialist figures, and Paris banning choke holds.

SEE ALSO: Thousands swarm streets in global protests against George Floyd’s death

Jobs

Latest News

George Floyd laid to rest

George Floyd laid to rest

Jun 10, 2020

After five days of public memorials, African-American George Floyd—whose death prompted protests all over the world—was laid to rest in Houston. The death of the 46-year-old American at the hands of police officers caused global outrage and led to Minneapolis...

Canada sends COVID-19 aid to PH worth Php 45M

Canada sends COVID-19 aid to PH worth Php 45M

Jun 10, 2020

Canada has recently provided the Philippines with Php45 million worth of monetary and in-kind aid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Part of this aid is the donation of 120,000 N95 masks estimated at Php29.5 million, while the Php15 million cash donation will be added on...

SEHA launches two COVID-19 screening clinics in Al Ain

SEHA launches two COVID-19 screening clinics in Al Ain

Jun 10, 2020

(WAM) -- Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease. The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Universal use of face masks can help reopen economic activity – UK study
Published On  June 10, 2020
Malacañang aims to limit quarantine period of repatriated OFWs to 72 hours
Published On  June 10, 2020
Canada sends COVID-19 aid to PH worth Php 45M
Published On  June 10, 2020
Close