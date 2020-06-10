Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum to reopen starting June 25

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that the number of Filipinos who have lost their jobs due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is at 69,000. This number is far from the data released by the Philippine...
PH areas under modified general community quarantine to allow gyms, cinemas to open at 50% capacity
The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on June 9 that leisure establishments such as gyms and cinemas will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity in areas under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). In a press briefing, Trade...
UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30. In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process...
George Floyd laid to rest
After five days of public memorials, African-American George Floyd—whose death prompted protests all over the world—was laid to rest in Houston. The death of the 46-year-old American at the hands of police officers caused global outrage and led to Minneapolis...
Some of France’s most famous attractions are slated to reopen on June 25, over three months after closing down due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The renowned Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25. However, it said that it will only allow the use of stairs for now. “To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” said the tower’s website.
READ ALSO: France traces ‘first’ COVID-19 case from December 2019
The Tower will also put ground markings in place to ensure social distancing, and that they will sanitize the public spaces daily. It also urged future visitors to opt for online ticket purchase to minimize risk of infection.
“The re-opening date of our online ticket office will be soon communicated. We strongly encourage our visitors to opt for online ticket purchase, in order to avoid the wait at the Tower’s ticket offices,” the website added.
Meanwhile, the Louvre Museum—the house of the famous Mona Lisa painting—will reopen on July 6.
SEE ALSO: France imposes stringent measures to contain COVID-19
