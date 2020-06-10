Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum to reopen starting June 25

Some of France’s most famous attractions are slated to reopen on June 25, over three months after closing down due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The renowned Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25. However, it said that it will only allow the use of stairs for now. “To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” said the tower’s website.

The Tower will also put ground markings in place to ensure social distancing, and that they will sanitize the public spaces daily. It also urged future visitors to opt for online ticket purchase to minimize risk of infection.

“The re-opening date of our online ticket office will be soon communicated. We strongly encourage our visitors to opt for online ticket purchase, in order to avoid the wait at the Tower’s ticket offices,” the website added.

Meanwhile, the Louvre Museum—the house of the famous Mona Lisa painting—will reopen on July 6.

