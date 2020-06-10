DOLE denies PSA report of 7.3 M job losses; reveals total number of jobless Filipinos currently at 69,000

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that the number of Filipinos who have lost their jobs due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is at 69,000.

This number is far from the data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) during their April Labor Force Survey which estimated that there were around 7.3 million unemployed Filipinos.

“The 7.3 million is just a survey and it is not actual or factual,” Bello said, stating that the 69,000 figure comes from the actual number of affected workers in the Philippines who lost their jobs due to the closure of 2,068 companies.

PSA’s Labor Force Survey for April earlier stated that the unemployment rate is at 17.7 percent which translates to 7.3 million unemployed Filipinos, the highest since the 1998 recession in the country which saw a 10.3-percent unemployment rate.

Secretary Bello said that prior to the pandemic, “the Philippine employment situation was vibrant, expanding at 4.0 percent or 1.6 million net employment generated”.

