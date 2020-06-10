Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jun 10 20, 12:24 pm

UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30

Jun 10 2020

The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30. In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process...

George Floyd laid to rest

Jun 10 2020

After five days of public memorials, African-American George Floyd—whose death prompted protests all over the world—was laid to rest in Houston. The death of the 46-year-old American at the hands of police officers caused global outrage and led to Minneapolis...

DOLE denies PSA report of 7.3 M job losses; reveals total number of jobless Filipinos currently at 69,000

by | News

Jun. 10, 20 | 12:24 pm

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that the number of Filipinos who have lost their jobs due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is at 69,000.

This number is far from the data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) during their April Labor Force Survey which estimated that there were around 7.3 million unemployed Filipinos.

“The 7.3 million is just a survey and it is not actual or factual,” Bello said, stating that the 69,000 figure comes from the actual number of affected workers in the Philippines who lost their jobs due to the closure of 2,068 companies.

PSA’s Labor Force Survey for April earlier stated that the unemployment rate is at 17.7 percent which translates to 7.3 million unemployed Filipinos, the highest since the 1998 recession in the country which saw a 10.3-percent unemployment rate.

Secretary Bello said that prior to the pandemic, “the Philippine employment situation was vibrant, expanding at 4.0 percent or 1.6 million net employment generated”.

