COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017.

ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة. — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 10, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 47,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 603 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 40,507.

إجراء أكثر من 47 ألف فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 603 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض #كوفيد19، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإصابات المسجلةفي الدولة إلى 40,507 حالة. — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 10, 2020

In addition, MOHAP also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 284.

This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 16,881 to 16,206 today, June 10.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said that the government has implemented precautionary measures in response to COVID-19 with the aim to protect citizens and residents alike. Dr. Al Shamsi also highlighted steps taken to bring UAE citizens abroad back home safely, repatriate those who wish to return to their home countries, and apply the remote work system in both the government and private sectors.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the UAE Government has been tirelessly working to ensure the health and wellbeing of UAE citizens and residents and helping them maintain positivity and optimism. The UAE is a nation of tolerance, as host to residents from all over the world who live on its soil and experience immense respect and appreciation, which makes them consider the UAE their second homeland,” she noted.

She noted that legal fines and procedures are being indiscriminately applied against both citizens and residents, highlighting the penalties faced by violators of movement restrictions under the National Disinfection Programme, the ban on gatherings, and quarantine protocols at home or at medical facilities.

“These violations have dire consequences and harm both citizens and residents,” she explained.

Moreover, Dr. Al Shamsi affirmed that UAE citizens remain a priority of the government and its strategies, initiatives, programmes, and development plans.