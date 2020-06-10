Canada sends COVID-19 aid to PH worth Php 45M

(WAM) -- Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease. The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two...
Abu Dhabi to establish safety zone in Yas for upcoming UFC Fight Island
(WAM) -- UFC , the world’s premier mixed martial arts organiSation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that the much-anticipated UFC FIGHT ISLANDÔ events will be held on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, one of the emirate’s...
Bayt reveals most in-demand jobs, skills amid COVID-19 pandemic
UAE-based job portal Bayt.com has reported receiving over 700,000 applications for jobs between the periods of March to May, pinpointing several in-demand jobs during the COVID-19 crisis. These include warehouse and logistics positions for food and beverage...
Burj Khalifa to feature PH flag this June 12
Burj Khalifa will shine once again this year with the colours of the Philippine flag as the world's tallest tower will be featuring the country's colours this coming June 12 at 9:15 pm. Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana revealed to The...
Canada has recently provided the Philippines with Php45 million worth of monetary and in-kind aid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Part of this aid is the donation of 120,000 N95 masks estimated at Php29.5 million, while the Php15 million cash donation will be added on to the Sexual Health and Empowerment Philippines (SHE) project with Oxfam to ensure the unhampered provision of sexual and reproductive health services during the pandemic.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is a global threat that does not recognize borders and can only be overcome through coordinated action around the world. The Government of Canada is therefore pleased to partner with the Philippines in its efforts to combat the virus,” said the statement from the Canadian Embassy in the Philippines.
The additional funding will support core activities of the SHE project which aims to improve the quality, availability, and uptake of health services of over 85,000 women of reproductive ages as well as adolescent girls and boys in conflict-affected and disadvantaged regions in the Philippines, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
“This investment complements ongoing response activities, including the establishment of an emergency hotline for health services and gender-based violence, procurement of PPE (personal protective equipment) for barangay health workers, and distribution of family planning information materials,” it said.
