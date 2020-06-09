World Bank advises PH to provide affordable, reliable Internet towards new normal

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country. Both Optum Global Solutions as well...
DFA confirms increase of airport capacity to 1,200 in NAIA, 600 in Clark
The Philippines' passenger capacity at its airports has increased once again as NAIA pushed towards 1,200 OFWs per day while Clark can now accommodate up to 600 OFWs. Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola affirmed to all OFWs worldwide that...
PH targets maximum of five days for OFWs’ quarantine in Metro Manila
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment revealed that the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Diseases (IATF-EID) came to a decision to send OFWs directly to their province if they tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)....
Malacañang confirms receipt of anti-terrorism bill for Duterte’s signature
The Philippines' Anti-Terrorism Bill is now in the hands of President Duterte, as the signed final copy from the Senate and the House of Representatives has reached Malacañang. Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano signed the final...
The World Bank has advised the Philippines to find ways to speed up and make internet services more affordable to the public so that its economy would transition smoothly towards the new normal.
Among the suggestions that the multilateral lender has advised to the Philippines is relaxing several regulations that currently limit internet service providers who plan to enter the market, seeing that more and more Filipinos will soon be more dependent on digital networks for their education, employment, and everyday needs.
“The current state of internet in the Philippines, calls for urgent and substantial improvements for the digital economy to play a key role in the economic recovery,” said the World Bank in its special report: Philippine Economic Update.
Reports cited that Filipinos pay more for their internet despite getting slower speeds, comparing similar similar, high prices to Thailand and Singapore two countries who have the fastest Internet speeds in the ASEAN region. In addition, the report also lamented the apparent lack of cell sites to provide services for mobile internet users.
With an estimate of 73 million internet users in the Philippines this 2020 and each Filipino averaging 10 hours a day online, the World Bank hopes that the government could pave the way for better internet speeds to provide efficient services towards in the coming months and years ahead.
“Increasing digital adoption and its contribution to economic growth requires government actions to create a conducive and competitive business environment. It will need the government to set up a sound regulatory environment with strong implementation that encourage competition, guarantee accountability, and protect consumers to unleash the full potential of the digitalization of the Philippine economy,” said the report from the World Bank.
