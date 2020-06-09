UAE-based AI company to develop program that can conduct over 100,000 COVID-19 tests daily

(WAM) – As part of its leading humanitarian role in the fight against COVID-19, the UAE on June 9 dispatched 72 tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives to support efforts to curb the pandemic’s spread. The aid included critically needed personal protective...
Cabinet approves the reformation of the Board of Directors of Etihad Credit Insurance
The UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 9/8 for the year 2020 approved the reformation of the Board of Directors of Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE’s Federal Export Credit Company — chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and...
Dubai Police, EXPO 2020 enhance cooperation
Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 office, has recently visited the Dubai Police General HQ, to discuss ways of cooperation between the Office and Dubai Police. Welcomed by...
“Manatiling Ligtas”: Dubai Police online game on COVID-19 safety engages thousands of players
The Dubai Police "Stay Safe" game, has recently attracted 48,153 players from various nationalities, and its videos have recorded millions of views on social media platforms in just 15 days since its launch. Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of...
(WAM) — Group 42, a UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, an advanced sequencing technology company based in the United Kingdom, announced today they have developed an unprecedented population-scale technology that rapidly and accurately detects SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The end-to-end solution will be officially launched within weeks.
With ultra-high parallel processing capacity, the new technology has the potential to transform the diagnostics industry globally. This innovation uses the LamPORE assay, which is based on the loop-mediated isothermal amplification, LAMP, technique and Oxford Nanopore’s rapid sequencing platform, in combination with the high-throughput automation, sample processing and reporting workflows developed by G42.
Population-wide testing can help break the transmission patterns of the virus, reducing the number of cases when used in conjunction with a rapid public health response. However, existing methods make such large-scale processing logistically difficult and cost-prohibitive. The end-to-end solution developed by G42 and Oxford Nanopore can dramatically reduce the complexity of mass screening.
This new solution based on the LamPORE assay is now being incorporated into the UAE national testing strategy. Over a ramp-up period in the G42 sequencing facility in Abu Dhabi, the programme is expected to scale to hundreds of thousands of samples daily. In addition, the flexibility of the solution supports decentralised operations as well, enabling on-demand testing anytime, anywhere. G42 and Oxford Nanopore are working on the production capacity for the global deployment of this technology.
Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, said, “The collaboration with Oxford Nanopore, a global leader in advanced sequencing products, accelerates G42’s ongoing endeavour to develop impactful applications for public health. This breakthrough solution is a result of the tireless effort by our joint teams under the extraordinary pressure of COVID-19. The worst of the pandemic has brought out the best in us. We believe this capability will not only enable large-scale screening of SARS-CoV-2, but also fundamentally shift the paradigm on health diagnostics in general.”
Dr. Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore, noted, “Precise and cost-efficient population-scale testing is key to a responsible easing of restrictions, to protect the health of populations and supporting the re-opening of global economic activity. Rapid insights, scalability, and non-PCR dependence, all make a high-throughput screening capacity built on LamPORE technology the right tool for governments and organisations to implement mass-scale testing. We are confident that our partnership with G42 will allow us to successfully deploy this new technology around the world.”
The LamPORE assay can be performed on the extracted RNA from swabs, and it is also in development to work directly from saliva. Moreover, the LamPORE assay can be used to analyse environmental samples to assess the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces, or in systems such as water and sewage treatment facilities.
This scientific and engineering collaboration between G42 and Oxford Nanopore was born out of a deep partnership between the two companies in conceptualising, developing and optimising sequencing capabilities to identify, track, trace and isolate COVID-19 cases and better prepare for future outbreaks.
