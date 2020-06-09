Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Jun 09 20, 6:31 pm

Jun 09 2020

RAK Police rescues old man on top of mountain

Jun. 09, 20 | 6:31 pm

Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued an Emirati senior citizen living at the top of a mountain after he sent an SOS saying he was suffering from severe spine and body pain, AlBayan reported.

The search and rescue team of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued the man 20 minutes after they received the Emirati’s call, wherein he said he was suffering from severe spine pain.

Colonel Saeed Rashed Al Yammahi, Head of the Air Wing Department, said that they had a helicopter fly to the location of the man—which was 5,000 below sea level. The man was rescued and moved to the nearest hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

Al Yammahi praised the efforts of the rescue team for their quick response in dealing with the situation, urging them to keep up their speedy service.

