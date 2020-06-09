PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country.

Both Optum Global Solutions as well as EMS Group of Companies have contacted DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) to help OFWs whose livelihood overseas was severly affected due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), forcing them to fly back home.

“They reached out to BLE to find repatriated OFWs seeking employment locally,” said Labor OIC-Assistant Secretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay who revealed that both companies are planning to hire 4,000 workers each.

Assistant Secretary Rubia-Tutay lauded the efforts of the aforementioned private companies stating that OFWs who are able to find work will be a great opportunity for them to get back in the labor force and earn a living for their families.

“We welcome these initiatives from the private sector to engage our network and resources to provide solutions to the problems we face during this pandemic. DOLE is grateful for extending opportunities to displaced Filipino workers in their time of need,” said Assistant Secretary Rubia-Tutay.

Optum Global Solutions

Jobs available for the displaced OFWs at Optum Global Solutions include nurse case management specialists (US registered nurses), clinical operations specialists (Philippine registered nurses), and customer service specialists (voice jobs), as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

“For the voice roles, the company is willing to accept career shifters and graduates of any four-year course, including fresh ones,” Tutay said.

She said the firm is holding a virtual open house for interested applicants from June 8 to 30, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Candidates may join the online event through https://uhg.hr/8qwu2 where they will be taken to a virtual lobby to learn more about the company and the positions available, as well as chat with recruiters. Applications can also be sent to [email protected]

EMS Group of Companies

On the other hand, she said the EMS Group of Companies urgently needs workers for its plants in Technopark in Batangas and the Laguna Technopark in Binan.

The BLE chief said the company is eyeing repatriated OFWs top fill up the positions for production operators and assembly workers.

Applicants for either position must be at least 18 years old and a graduate of high school, she said adding that experience in electronics is not required as training will be provided.

Applicants can send their resumes to [email protected] or [email protected] and PhilJobNet.gov.ph.