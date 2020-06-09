PH announces 518 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries

The Department of Health reported that 518 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number 22, 992.

DOH has also confirmed 4,736 recoveries, as it reported 99 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced six new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,017.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.