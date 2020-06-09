Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Jun 09 20, 2:04 pm

Bereaved families of 26 fallen healthcare workers receive Php 1 million

Jun 09 2020

Twenty-six families who have lost a loved one who was among the Philippines' healthcare frontliners have received Php 1 million each from the government as due compensation in line with the Bayanihan We Heal As One act. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque,...

PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs

Jun 09 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country. Both Optum Global Solutions as well...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

PH announces 518 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries

by | News

Jun. 09, 20 | 2:04 pm

The Department of Health reported that 518 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number 22, 992.

DOH has also confirmed 4,736 recoveries, as it reported 99 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced six new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,017.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

Jobs

Latest News

PH announces 518 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries

PH announces 518 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries

Jun 9, 2020

The Department of Health reported that 518 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number 22, 992. DOH has also confirmed 4,736 recoveries, as it reported 99 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. In addition,...

Emaratino surprises Filipina fan with a job offer

Emaratino surprises Filipina fan with a job offer

Jun 9, 2020

Popular influencer Emaratino gave a Filipina fan the shock of her life when he surprised her at her home with a job offer. Like many Filipinos, 20-year-old Raquel Estela tried her chances in the UAE to look for better opportunities. She has been in the country for six...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Bereaved families of 26 fallen healthcare workers receive Php 1 million
Published On  June 9, 2020
World Bank advises PH to provide affordable, reliable Internet towards new normal
Published On  June 9, 2020
PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs
Published On  June 9, 2020
Close