COVID-19: Two deaths, 528 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, total now at 39,904

The Department of Health reported that 518 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number 22, 992. DOH has also confirmed 4,736 recoveries, as it reported 99 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. In addition,...
Bereaved families of 26 fallen healthcare workers receive Php 1 million
Twenty-six families who have lost a loved one who was among the Philippines' healthcare frontliners have received Php 1 million each from the government as due compensation in line with the Bayanihan We Heal As One act. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque,...
World Bank advises PH to provide affordable, reliable Internet towards new normal
The World Bank has advised the Philippines to find ways to speed up and make internet services more affordable to the public so that its economy would transition smoothly towards the new normal. Among the suggestions that the multilateral lender has advised to the...
PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country. Both Optum Global Solutions as well...
The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 37,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 528 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 39,904.
Additional 37,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae revealing 528 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 39,904. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 9, 2020
MOHAP also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 283.
Also, @mohapuae announced the death of two people, who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 283 The Ministry of Health and Prevention expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 9, 2020
In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 465 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 22,740.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said that the government has implemented precautionary measures in response to COVID-19 with the aim to protect citizens and residents alike. Dr. Al Shamsi also highlighted steps taken to bring UAE citizens abroad back home safely, repatriate those who wish to return to their home countries, and apply the remote work system in both the government and private sectors.
“Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the UAE Government has been tirelessly working to ensure the health and wellbeing of UAE citizens and residents and helping them maintain positivity and optimism. The UAE is a nation of tolerance, as host to residents from all over the world who live on its soil and experience immense respect and appreciation, which makes them consider the UAE their second homeland,” she noted.
She noted that legal fines and procedures are being indiscriminately applied against both citizens and residents, highlighting the penalties faced by violators of movement restrictions under the National Disinfection Programme, the ban on gatherings, and quarantine protocols at home or at medical facilities.
“These violations have dire consequences and harm both citizens and residents,” she explained.
Moreover, Dr. Al Shamsi affirmed that UAE citizens remain a priority of the government and its strategies, initiatives, programmes, and development plans.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved