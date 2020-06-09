COVID-19: Two deaths, 528 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, total now at 39,904

The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 37,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 528 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 39,904.

Additional 37,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae revealing 528 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 39,904. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 9, 2020

MOHAP also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 283.

Also, @mohapuae announced the death of two people, who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 283 The Ministry of Health and Prevention expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 9, 2020

In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 465 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 22,740.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said that the government has implemented precautionary measures in response to COVID-19 with the aim to protect citizens and residents alike. Dr. Al Shamsi also highlighted steps taken to bring UAE citizens abroad back home safely, repatriate those who wish to return to their home countries, and apply the remote work system in both the government and private sectors.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the UAE Government has been tirelessly working to ensure the health and wellbeing of UAE citizens and residents and helping them maintain positivity and optimism. The UAE is a nation of tolerance, as host to residents from all over the world who live on its soil and experience immense respect and appreciation, which makes them consider the UAE their second homeland,” she noted.

She noted that legal fines and procedures are being indiscriminately applied against both citizens and residents, highlighting the penalties faced by violators of movement restrictions under the National Disinfection Programme, the ban on gatherings, and quarantine protocols at home or at medical facilities.

“These violations have dire consequences and harm both citizens and residents,” she explained.

Moreover, Dr. Al Shamsi affirmed that UAE citizens remain a priority of the government and its strategies, initiatives, programmes, and development plans.