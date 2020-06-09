BREAKING: Burj Khalifa to feature PH flag this June 12

Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued an Emirati senior citizen living at the top of a mountain after he sent an SOS saying he was suffering from severe spine and body pain, AlBayan reported. The search and rescue team of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police...
Two month-old baby, youngest Emirati stranded abroad, returns home
(WAM) - Despite the suspension of commercial flights in Kuwait as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE Embassy in Kuwait, with the close follow up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, the youngest Emirati child stranded...
UAE-based AI company to develop program that can conduct over 100,000 COVID-19 tests daily
(WAM) -- Group 42, a UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, an advanced sequencing technology company based in the United Kingdom, announced today they have developed an unprecedented population-scale...
UAE sends Maldives 72 tonnes of medical aid against COVID-19
(WAM) – As part of its leading humanitarian role in the fight against COVID-19, the UAE on June 9 dispatched 72 tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives to support efforts to curb the pandemic’s spread. The aid included critically needed personal protective...
Burj Khalifa will shine once again this year with the colours of the Philippine flag as the world’s tallest tower will be featuring the country’s colours this coming June 12 at 9:15 pm.
Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana revealed to The Filipino Times that this is the UAE’s tribute for the Filipino community in the country in solidarity with the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.
“This is a heartwarming gesture from the UAE that will surely lift up the spirits of many Filipinos working here. I hope that this will spark hope among Filipinos as relations between the UAE and the Philippines continue to grow stronger as years go by,” said Amb. Quintana.
In 2019, thousands of Filipinos and their family members saw Burj Khalifa light up for the first time in years with the colours of the Philippine flag.
*Featured photo from 2019’s Philippine Independence Day.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
