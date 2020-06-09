BREAKING: Burj Khalifa to feature PH flag this June 12

Burj Khalifa will shine once again this year with the colours of the Philippine flag as the world’s tallest tower will be featuring the country’s colours this coming June 12 at 9:15 pm.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana revealed to The Filipino Times that this is the UAE’s tribute for the Filipino community in the country in solidarity with the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.

“This is a heartwarming gesture from the UAE that will surely lift up the spirits of many Filipinos working here. I hope that this will spark hope among Filipinos as relations between the UAE and the Philippines continue to grow stronger as years go by,” said Amb. Quintana.

In 2019, thousands of Filipinos and their family members saw Burj Khalifa light up for the first time in years with the colours of the Philippine flag.

*Featured photo from 2019’s Philippine Independence Day.