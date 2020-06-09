Bereaved families of 26 fallen healthcare workers receive Php 1 million

Twenty-six families who have lost a loved one who was among the Philippines’ healthcare frontliners have received Php 1 million each from the government as due compensation in line with the Bayanihan We Heal As One act.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing reports from the Department of Health (DoH) stated that 26 out of 30 families who applied have already received the mandatory compensation from the government. The government awaits the Special Power of Attorney coming from the rest of the four families to process their cash out.

A week earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte set a deadline for the DOH to process all compensations by June 9 to finish distributing benefits to sick and fallen healthcare workers as mandated by Republic Act (RA) 11469.

“The President issued a deadline and so far wala namang departamento na hindi po nagagawa yung dapat gawin,” said Secretary Roque.

Meanwhile, 17 out 18 checks meant for severely-ill COVID-19 frontliners had also been delivered. The remaining check is ready for pick up.

President Duterte also ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to form a new team to oversee the distribution of benefits to healthcare workers.

“Babantayin pa rin natin ito. The President gave them until today (June 9, Tuesday) to completely deliver the benefits accorded to our front-liners,” said Roque.