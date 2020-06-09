Bereaved families of 26 fallen healthcare workers receive Php 1 million

The World Bank has advised the Philippines to find ways to speed up and make internet services more affordable to the public so that its economy would transition smoothly towards the new normal. Among the suggestions that the multilateral lender has advised to the...
PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country. Both Optum Global Solutions as well...
DFA confirms increase of airport capacity to 1,200 in NAIA, 600 in Clark
The Philippines' passenger capacity at its airports has increased once again as NAIA pushed towards 1,200 OFWs per day while Clark can now accommodate up to 600 OFWs. Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola affirmed to all OFWs worldwide that...
PH targets maximum of five days for OFWs’ quarantine in Metro Manila
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment revealed that the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Diseases (IATF-EID) came to a decision to send OFWs directly to their province if they tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)....
Twenty-six families who have lost a loved one who was among the Philippines’ healthcare frontliners have received Php 1 million each from the government as due compensation in line with the Bayanihan We Heal As One act.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing reports from the Department of Health (DoH) stated that 26 out of 30 families who applied have already received the mandatory compensation from the government. The government awaits the Special Power of Attorney coming from the rest of the four families to process their cash out.
A week earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte set a deadline for the DOH to process all compensations by June 9 to finish distributing benefits to sick and fallen healthcare workers as mandated by Republic Act (RA) 11469.
“The President issued a deadline and so far wala namang departamento na hindi po nagagawa yung dapat gawin,” said Secretary Roque.
Meanwhile, 17 out 18 checks meant for severely-ill COVID-19 frontliners had also been delivered. The remaining check is ready for pick up.
President Duterte also ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to form a new team to oversee the distribution of benefits to healthcare workers.
“Babantayin pa rin natin ito. The President gave them until today (June 9, Tuesday) to completely deliver the benefits accorded to our front-liners,” said Roque.
