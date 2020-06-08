Solon asks ABS-CBN’s Lopez to recite first line of “Panatang Makabayan”

ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III was asked by a solon as a test if he recalls the first few lines of the country’s “Panatang Makabayan” as he faced the congress today as part of the ongoing hearings regarding the franchise of the media giant.

Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta fired several questions regarding Lopez’s dual citizenship from the Philippines and the United States to which the solon intended to end discussions by simply asking Lopez if he still remembers the Philippines’ pledge of allegiance.

“Ganito na lamang po, para matapos tayo sa issue ng allegiance, mawalang galang na po, Mr. Lopez, pwede ba naming hilingin sa inyo na i-recite ninyo ang unang linya ng Panatang Makabayan?” asked Marcoleta.

As the solon waited for Lopez to respond, he made a side comment towards fellow Congressman Carlos Zarate, known for his support towards granting ABS-CBN a new franchise. “Congressman Zarate, baka gusto mo nang tulungan.” said Marcoleta.

Zarate then responded that he will have his turn later on, apparently dismissing side comments from his fellow solon.

Lopez was then heard responding to Marcoleta’s question with the first line of the Filipino’s pledge of allegiance: “Iniibig ko ang Pilipinas.”

However, a few moments after this – Zarate asked the committee to strike Marcoleta’s statement out from the minutes of the meeting, stating that he was not the one under interpellation. The hearing was suspended as the two lawmakers simmered down regarding the side comment.

Marcoleta noted that Lopez was coached by his lawyer regarding the first lines of the Panatang Makabayan when the hearings resumed. Lopez affirmed and reiterated his allegiance to the Philippines, while still maintaining that he is a dual citizen of the country and from the US.