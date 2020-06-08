New Zealand now ‘virus-free’; lifts social distancing restrictions, allows mass gathering

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has exceeded 22,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 579 new cases. The total toll now stands at 22, 474. DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the total number...
UAE schedules final exams for grade 12 students from June 21-29
(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Education has announced the final exams schedule, taking place from 21st to 29th June, for grade 12 students. In a statement, the ministry noted that 12th-grade students across public and private schools that apply the ministry's...
OWWA to allocate Php 2 billion financial aid for repatriated active OWWA members
The Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is currently preparing to launch a separate cash assistance specifically intended for its active memmbers who were recently repatriated back home. OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac stated that the OWWA Board of...
PH announces no face-to-face classes pending availability of COVID-19 vaccine
The Philippines' Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that students will remain in their homes and study remotely with the suspension of face-to-face classes until a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be available in the country. DepEd...
New Zealand dropped all restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—except border controls—after its health officials declared the country “virus-free.”
According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, there are no longer any known and active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the country—noting that its last patient, a woman in her 50s, has been discharged after recovering from the virus.
The country has been commended by experts and the World Health Organization for her early response against the pandemic, implementing draconian measures at the start of the outbreak. It only had 1,154 cases and 22 deaths in total.
READ ALSO: New Zealand plans to lift all restrictions next week after successful fight against COVID-19
Ardern added that their success is also credited to the discipline and cooperation of the residents, with Google data reporting that a lot of New Zealanders have massively reduced their movements as compared to Australia, Britain, and the US.
“Our collective results I think speak for ourselves. This was what the sacrifice of our team of five million was for – to keep one another safe and to keep one another well,” she said.
She said that starting June 8, residents will finally live a normal life as the government abandons all social distancing and mass gathering limitations across the country.
Its international borders, however, will remain closed and that they are yet to open it as Ardern said it is so far their best line of defense. Only its citizens and immediate families are allowed to fly into the country, provided they undergo two weeks of mandatory quarantine.
SEE ALSO: New Zealand flattens curve against COVID-19, eases nationwide lockdown
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved