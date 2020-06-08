India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases

After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country.

India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090, after confirming 9,983 new cases.

The move to lift restrictions is a response to the economic impacts that the lockdown had posed on India—which left millions of laborers jobless. Some of the establishments that have been allowed to reopen include malls, temples, restaurants, and mosques.

READ ALSO: India observes world’s largest lockdown

Despite the reopening, India’s manufacturing sector is reportedly having difficulty bouncing back as millions of laborers fled cities to their village homes due to the lockdown.

“A lot of the manufacturing industry is actually located in the very states where the pandemic’s impact has been great. Now, these are the areas where naturally workers have left in large numbers. They will not return in a hurry,” Professor Santosh Mehrotra at Jawaharlal Nehru University told AFP.

SEE ALSO: 1.3 billion citizens affected as India begins 21-day complete lockdown due to COVID-19