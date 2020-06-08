India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases

After a video of her yelling at hotel staff members went viral, actress Pinky Amador explained her side of the story—noting that her behavior was a result of the building’s neglect for tenants. In a statement released through her talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria,...
Authorities advise residents to renew residency visa before flying out of UAE
UAE authorities remind residents that they should renew their visa if they plan to head out of the country to avoid possible problems at the immigration area upon their return. Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) stated that while...
Lootah CEO outlines top 5 trends that will transform UAE’s real estate sector in post COVID-19 era
Providing an analysis on the real estate sector as the UAE adjusts to the new normal, Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, outlined the top 5 trends that will shape up the local property market in the era...
A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police
The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality. The council...
After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country.
India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090, after confirming 9,983 new cases.
The move to lift restrictions is a response to the economic impacts that the lockdown had posed on India—which left millions of laborers jobless. Some of the establishments that have been allowed to reopen include malls, temples, restaurants, and mosques.
READ ALSO: India observes world’s largest lockdown
Despite the reopening, India’s manufacturing sector is reportedly having difficulty bouncing back as millions of laborers fled cities to their village homes due to the lockdown.
“A lot of the manufacturing industry is actually located in the very states where the pandemic’s impact has been great. Now, these are the areas where naturally workers have left in large numbers. They will not return in a hurry,” Professor Santosh Mehrotra at Jawaharlal Nehru University told AFP.
SEE ALSO: 1.3 billion citizens affected as India begins 21-day complete lockdown due to COVID-19
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
