Monday, June 8, 2020

Jun 08 20, 3:02 pm

A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police

Jun 08 2020

The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality. The council...

Share2
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
2 Shares

India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases

by | News

Jun. 08, 20 | 3:02 pm

After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country.

India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090, after confirming 9,983 new cases.

The move to lift restrictions is a response to the economic impacts that the lockdown had posed on India—which left millions of laborers jobless. Some of the establishments that have been allowed to reopen include malls, temples, restaurants, and mosques.

READ ALSO: India observes world’s largest lockdown

Despite the reopening, India’s manufacturing sector is reportedly having difficulty bouncing back as millions of laborers fled cities to their village homes due to the lockdown.

“A lot of the manufacturing industry is actually located in the very states where the pandemic’s impact has been great. Now, these are the areas where naturally workers have left in large numbers. They will not return in a hurry,” Professor Santosh Mehrotra at Jawaharlal Nehru University told AFP.

SEE ALSO: 1.3 billion citizens affected as India begins 21-day complete lockdown due to COVID-19

Jobs

Latest News

Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

Jun 8, 2020

Popular noon time show ‘Eat Bulaga’ has resumed live airing from June 8, about three months after they suspended live episodes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In their first live episode since the suspension, some of the cast members...

DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing

DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing

Jun 8, 2020

Dancer and influencer DJ Loonyo has apologized for his misinformed take on mass testing, which drew flak from Filipinos online. In a Facebook Live streaming, the influencer admitted that he was misinformed about the concept of mass testing, and that he was not...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police
Published On  June 8, 2020
Solon asks ABS-CBN’s Lopez to recite first line of “Panatang Makabayan”
Published On  June 8, 2020
New Zealand now ‘virus-free’; lifts social distancing restrictions, allows mass gathering
Published On  June 8, 2020
Close