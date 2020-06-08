COVID-19: UAE reports 568 cases, total now at 39,376 with five deaths

Officials from Philippine Airlines confirmed that a baby boy was delivered inside a plane on a repatriation flight from Dubai to Manila on June 6. In a Facebook post by PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, she shared that the plane’s cabin crew helped deliver a baby boy...
KNOW THE LAW: Dh 5000 (Php 67949) fine for employer, Dh 500 fine (Php 6794) for employee, for not wearing masks in office premises
As the UAE continues to reopen in businesses and office buildings, authorities remind employees and employers to adhere to strict preventive measures that the country has set in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. One of the guidelines is the...
UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments
(WAM) -- Researchers in the UAE trialling an innovative new stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have secured intellectual property rights protection, opening the way for the technology to be shared widely so more patients can benefit. A team of doctors and...
Dubai to install cameras that detect social distancing violators
Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) has partnered with Derq, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinoff, to deploy an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solution to support cities in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 response measures. Utilising advanced...
The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 32,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 568 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 39,376.
Dr. Al Shamsi: UAE health authorities conducted additional 32,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 568 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 39,376. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 8, 2020
MOHAP also reported five patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 281.
Dr. Al Shamsi: We regret to announce that five people who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 281. Our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 8, 2020
In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 469 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 22,275.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said that the government continues its efforts to protect all citizens and residents, and has adopted a series of decisions to alleviate the repercussions of this crisis on various pivotal sectors. This was reflected by the solidarity of the national efforts from day one at all levels to contain them, and the proactive approach to fighting the pandemic as well as expanding the scope of testing nationwide.
Dr. Al Shamsi spoke about fake information and rumours and their role in unjustifiably triggering fear and panic among the public, in addition to chaos, which threatens the safety and stability of society.
She pointed at monitoring some fake news circulated on various social media platforms, in addition to some videos that include COVID-19 related tips and advice from non-specialists, and their predictions about the disease and its containment in the country.
She also called upon all segments of the society to receive news only from official sources and government agencies, as they are the sole sources to follow the latest developments and to follow social media channels of official agencies and accredited media.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved