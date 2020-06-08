Monday, June 8, 2020

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic flights

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, plans to mount flights to additional domestic destinations from June 8 to 30, 2020 as part of the gradual restart of operations. All international flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain suspended until June 30, 2020.

Flight schedules may be viewed and bookings made on the website, www.cebupacificair.com.

For added flexibility, new bookings include CEB Flexi for free. This lets passengers rebook their flights up to two times, allowing them to easily move travel dates, thereby giving them peace of mind.  Meanwhile, passengers with existing bookings may rebook to any of the available flights between June 8 to 30, 2020 through the “Manage Booking” section of the website, which can be found at  http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight.

CEB will have an agile approach to the developing situation. It may be necessary for the airline to add or cancel flights at the last minute given the fluidity of restrictions and directives from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Local Government Units (LGU) and other concerned government agencies in the Philippines.

The airline will provide updates through travel advisories on their website, their official social media accounts, and other endeavours to inform the passengers in a timely manner.

CEB also strongly urges passengers to check the guidelines of the IATF, or with the LGU of origin and destination. Passengers may be asked to present proof of purpose of travel and other requirements upon entering the airport or upon arrival at the destination.

In addition, the airline has implemented new flexibility policies to give passengers peace of mind in the event that their flights are cancelled. They have the following options:

  1. Free rebooking

Rebook to any other travel date within three (3) months. Change (rebooking) fees and fare difference are waived.

  1. Full Travel Fund

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. Use the Travel Fund within one (1) year—either to book a flight up to one (1) year ahead, or to pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.).

If the Travel Fund is not used within one (1) year, passengers can apply for a full refund.

  1. Full refund

Processing of refunds will start after the Community Quarantine is lifted, and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take as long as three (3) to four (4) billing cycles.

All Cebu Pacific passengers can manage their bookings online (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight).

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here:  http://bit.ly/CEBRestartFAQs

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic flights

