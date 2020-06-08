Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions for another week from June 9

The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 32,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 568 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 39,376. Dr. Al Shamsi: UAE health authorities conducted additional 32,000 Covid-19...
LOOK: PAL cabin crew delivers baby boy on-board DXB-MNL flight
Officials from Philippine Airlines confirmed that a baby boy was delivered inside a plane on a repatriation flight from Dubai to Manila on June 6. In a Facebook post by PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, she shared that the plane’s cabin crew helped deliver a baby boy...
KNOW THE LAW: Dh 5000 (Php 67949) fine for employer, Dh 500 fine (Php 6794) for employee, for not wearing masks in office premises
As the UAE continues to reopen in businesses and office buildings, authorities remind employees and employers to adhere to strict preventive measures that the country has set in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. One of the guidelines is the...
UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments
(WAM) -- Researchers in the UAE trialling an innovative new stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have secured intellectual property rights protection, opening the way for the technology to be shared widely so more patients can benefit. A team of doctors and...
The UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has issued a joint announcement that movement restrictions within the emirate will be extended for one more week, starting June 9.
This is in line with the emirate’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In an announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, movement is limited within regions with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.
The ban, which all citizens and residents, allows movement within the respective regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) following timings as indicated in the National Sterilization Programme – which restricts movement outside their homes from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19
Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ and @DoHSocial, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 9 June. pic.twitter.com/FqM678SNBX
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 8, 2020
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved