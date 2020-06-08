Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions for another week from June 9

The UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has issued a joint announcement that movement restrictions within the emirate will be extended for one more week, starting June 9.

This is in line with the emirate’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, movement is limited within regions with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.

The ban, which all citizens and residents, allows movement within the respective regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) following timings as indicated in the National Sterilization Programme – which restricts movement outside their homes from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.