Monday, June 8, 2020

Jun 08 20, 11:36 pm

COVID-19: UAE reports 568 cases, total now at 39,376 with five deaths

Jun 08 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 32,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 568 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 39,376. Dr. Al Shamsi: UAE health authorities conducted additional 32,000 Covid-19...

LOOK: PAL cabin crew delivers baby boy on-board DXB-MNL flight

Jun 08 2020

Officials from Philippine Airlines confirmed that a baby boy was delivered inside a plane on a repatriation flight from Dubai to Manila on June 6. In a Facebook post by PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, she shared that the plane’s cabin crew helped deliver a baby boy...

UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments

Jun 08 2020

(WAM) -- Researchers in the UAE trialling an innovative new stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have secured intellectual property rights protection, opening the way for the technology to be shared widely so more patients can benefit. A team of doctors and...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions for another week from June 9

by | News

Jun. 08, 20 | 11:36 pm

The UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has issued a joint announcement that movement restrictions within the emirate will be extended for one more week, starting June 9.

This is in line with the emirate’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, movement is limited within regions with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.

The ban, which all citizens and residents, allows movement within the respective regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) following timings as indicated in the National Sterilization Programme – which restricts movement outside their homes from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Jobs

Latest News

Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions for another week from June 9

Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions for another week from June 9

Jun 8, 2020

The UAE's Supreme Council for National Security, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has issued a joint announcement that movement restrictions within the emirate will be extended for one more week, starting June 9. This is in line...

COVID-19: UAE reports 568 cases, total now at 39,376 with five deaths

COVID-19: UAE reports 568 cases, total now at 39,376 with five deaths

Jun 8, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 32,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 568 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 39,376. Dr. Al Shamsi: UAE health authorities conducted additional 32,000 Covid-19...

LOOK: PAL cabin crew delivers baby boy on-board DXB-MNL flight

LOOK: PAL cabin crew delivers baby boy on-board DXB-MNL flight

Jun 8, 2020

Officials from Philippine Airlines confirmed that a baby boy was delivered inside a plane on a repatriation flight from Dubai to Manila on June 6. In a Facebook post by PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, she shared that the plane’s cabin crew helped deliver a baby boy...

UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments

UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments

Jun 8, 2020

(WAM) -- Researchers in the UAE trialling an innovative new stem cell treatment for COVID-19 infections have secured intellectual property rights protection, opening the way for the technology to be shared widely so more patients can benefit. A team of doctors and...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
COVID-19: UAE reports 568 cases, total now at 39,376 with five deaths
Published On  June 8, 2020
LOOK: PAL cabin crew delivers baby boy on-board DXB-MNL flight
Published On  June 8, 2020
KNOW THE LAW: Dh 5000 (Php 67949) fine for employer, Dh 500 fine (Php 6794) for employee, for not wearing masks in office premises
Published On  June 8, 2020
Close