A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police

The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality.

The council members have declared their veto-proof plan to abolish the police department and replace it with an alternative safety system for the community, following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of several cops.

According to the council president Lisa Bender, the tragic death of Floyd only showed that the current “system of policing is not keeping our communities safe.”

“Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period. Our commitment is to do what’s necessary to keep every single member of our community safe and to tell the truth: that the Minneapolis police are not doing that. Our commitment is to end policing as we know it and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe,” she said—adding that the nine council members who supported the move represent a supermajority on the 12-person council. This means that even the mayor cannot override the vote.

On May 25, 46-year-old Floyd was killed after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes, despite the former being handcuffed and pinned down.

The Guardian reported that a member of a group in Minneapolis—MPD150—which has been advocating for a police-free society, said that the council’s decision “will go down in history a landmark in the police and prison abolition movement.”

