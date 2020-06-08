A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police

ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III was asked by a solon as a test if he recalls the first few lines of the country's "Panatang Makabayan" as he faced the congress today as part of the ongoing hearings regarding the franchise of the media giant. Deputy...
New Zealand now ‘virus-free’; lifts social distancing restrictions, allows mass gathering
New Zealand dropped all restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—except border controls—after its health officials declared the country “virus-free.” According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, there are no longer any known and active cases of COVID-19...
PH exceed 22,000 in COVID-19 cases with 579 new patients
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has exceeded 22,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 579 new cases. The total toll now stands at 22, 474. DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the total number...
UAE schedules final exams for grade 12 students from June 21-29
(WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Education has announced the final exams schedule, taking place from 21st to 29th June, for grade 12 students. In a statement, the ministry noted that 12th-grade students across public and private schools that apply the ministry's...
The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality.
The council members have declared their veto-proof plan to abolish the police department and replace it with an alternative safety system for the community, following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of several cops.
According to the council president Lisa Bender, the tragic death of Floyd only showed that the current “system of policing is not keeping our communities safe.”
“Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period. Our commitment is to do what’s necessary to keep every single member of our community safe and to tell the truth: that the Minneapolis police are not doing that. Our commitment is to end policing as we know it and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe,” she said—adding that the nine council members who supported the move represent a supermajority on the 12-person council. This means that even the mayor cannot override the vote.
On May 25, 46-year-old Floyd was killed after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes, despite the former being handcuffed and pinned down.
The Guardian reported that a member of a group in Minneapolis—MPD150—which has been advocating for a police-free society, said that the council’s decision “will go down in history a landmark in the police and prison abolition movement.”
