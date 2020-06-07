Victim of dummy Facebook account? Here are steps to properly report them as per DOJ

The UAE continues its streak of reporting more recoveries compared to new cases for the third day today, June 7, signifying huge improvements in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted...
Abu Dhabi resident currently stranded in Dubai following emirate-wide movement restrictions
Following Abu Dhabi's pronouncements of an emirate-wide movement restriction, some residents who live in Abu Dhabi but had urgent matters to attend to in Dubai and/or the Northern Emirates found themselves stranded outside their home emirate. In the case of Pakistani...
UAE mandates isolation rooms, capacity limits on pools, gyms, cafes for hotel establishments
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has launched an integrated health and safety advisory outlining all precautionary measures that must be pursued across all hotel establishments to ensure safety and wellbeing of guests. The guide...
COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) urged Filipinos to report the dummy accounts on Facebook bearing their name, following reports that netizens who have aired their grievances against the Anti-Terror Bill—particularly students, activities, and journalists— have been victimized by the emergence the fake profiles.
In its Facebook post, DOJ’s Office of Cybercrime (OOC) said they have been receiving reports regarding the creation of the accounts apparently of people who have criticized the bill. The Office encouraged the victims to submit a report to them with the following format:
Name: (e.g., Juan Dela Cruz)
Facebook profile username: (e.g., Juan Dela Cruz)
Facebook profile account link: (e.g., www.facebook.com/juan.delacruz)
Dummy account username: (e.g., Juan Delacruz)
Dummy account link: (e.g., www.facebook.com/juan.dela.cruz.111)
“Please be reminded that the intentional acquisition, use, misuse, transfer, possession, alteration or deletion of identifying information belonging to another, whether natural or juridical, without right, and with or without damage, is a crime denominated as Computer-related Identity-Theft, which is defined and penalized under Section 4 (b)(3) of R.A. No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,” said OOC in its post.
“Any person found guilty of the said offense shall be IMPRISONED for 6 years and 1 day to 12 years or shall be FINED at least Php200,000.00 up to a maximum amount commensurate to the damage incurred, or BOTH,” the Office added.
OOC also called on everyone to report the fake accounts with these steps:
Step 1: Visit the profile of the dummy account
Step 2: Tap the button encircled in red
Step 3: Tap “Find Support or Report Profile”
Step 4: Select “Pretending to be someone” and the option applicable as to who they are pretending to be
Step 5: Indicate the Facebook username of the person the dummy account is pretending to be
Step 6: Tap “Done” if you’re all set
–
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved