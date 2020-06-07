Abu Dhabi resident currently stranded in Dubai following emirate-wide movement restrictions

(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has launched an integrated health and safety advisory outlining all precautionary measures that must be pursued across all hotel establishments to ensure safety and wellbeing of guests. The guide...
COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...
Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents
(WAM) -- As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Lt. Colonel Mohammed...
LOOK: 262 OFWs from Dubai land in Clark
Clark International Airport (CRK) in the Philippines recently welcomed 262 overseas Filipino workers and Philippine passport holders as Emirates flew home OFWs from Dubai to be reunited with their families. All OFWs will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR...
Following Abu Dhabi’s pronouncements of an emirate-wide movement restriction, some residents who live in Abu Dhabi but had urgent matters to attend to in Dubai and/or the Northern Emirates found themselves stranded outside their home emirate.
In the case of Pakistani national “Mohammed”, he had papers to file for his property that he can only do through his agent in Dubai that he needed to send back to his home country. He left for Dubai last June 5 and when he attempted to drive back to the emirate, he was told to return.
“I knew there were ongoing restrictions, but considering the fast approval of my first permit to exit Abu Dhabi, I thought I will be allowed to go back,” said Mohammed.
RELATED STORY: Movement permit not required to or from Abu Dhabi for UAE residents catching flights
Marking his 3rd day today outside his home, the Pakistani expat then stated that he’s currently living with his friend temporarily in a separate room as he waits for either an approved permit or for the emirate-wide movement restriction to be lifted, which is expected to take place this coming June 8.
“My fear is that it might be possible to extend the movement restrictions. I have already tried calling 8003333 to explain my situation but I was informed the electronic permit is the only way. Until now I have applied for a total of 15 electronic permits and all were rejected,” said Mohammed.
READ ON: Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2
Earlier, the Abu Dhabi government heightened movement restrictions beginning June 2 as part of the emirate’s intensified National Sterilization Programme for one week. Exceptions for movement restrictions include healthcare frontliners and transporting of goods, while those headed to airports need to present their tickets to be allowed out or into the emirate.
