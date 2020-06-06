COVID-19: PH reports 111 new recoveries; total now at 4441

The Department of Health reported that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries in the Philippines now stands at 4,441, as it confirmed 111 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

DOH also confirmed 714 new cases, bringing the total number to 21, 340.

In addition, it has also confirmed 7 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 994

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.