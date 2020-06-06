COVID-19: PH reports 111 new recoveries; total now at 4441

A Filipina on board a Philippine Airlines (PAL) repatriation flight from Dubai to Manila delivered a baby mid-air, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand. PAL-UAE Country manager Agnes Pagaduan told The Filipino Times that the woman was...
COVID-19: UAE recoveries exceed new cases, total now more than 20,000
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced that 765 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20,337. MOHAP also reported that 624 new patients...
LOOK: UAE publicizes photographs of COVID-19 violators fined up to Dh 50,000 (Php 679,000)
The Spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution has announced that as part of the country's efforts to combat COVID-19, contain its spread, and ensure the adherence of UAE citizens and residents to instructions issued by the competent authorities, a number of...
Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill
Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law. In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said...
The Department of Health reported that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries in the Philippines now stands at 4,441, as it confirmed 111 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.
DOH also confirmed 714 new cases, bringing the total number to 21, 340.
In addition, it has also confirmed 7 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 994
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.
Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.
