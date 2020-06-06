Saturday, June 6, 2020

Jun 06 20, 1:35 pm

COVID-19: UAE recoveries exceed new cases, total now more than 20,000

Jun 05 2020

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced that 765 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20,337. MOHAP also reported that 624 new patients...

Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill

Jun 04 2020

Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law. In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said...

COVID-19: PH reports 111 new recoveries; total now at 4441

News

Jun. 06, 20 | 1:35 pm

The Department of Health reported that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries in the Philippines now stands at 4,441, as it confirmed 111 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

DOH also confirmed 714 new cases, bringing the total number to 21, 340.

In addition, it has also confirmed 7 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 994

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close