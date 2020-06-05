Friday, June 5, 2020

Jun 05 20, 9:47 pm

Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill

Jun 04 2020

Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law. In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said...

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

Jun 04 2020

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...

LOOK: UAE publicizes photographs of COVID-19 violators fined up to Dh 50,000 (Php 679,000)

News

Jun. 05, 20 | 9:47 pm

The Spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution has announced that as part of the country’s efforts to combat COVID-19, contain its spread, and ensure the adherence of UAE citizens and residents to instructions issued by the competent authorities, a number of people from different nationalities have been caught in violation of official guidelines.

He indicated that the violations committed included failure to comply with quarantine facilities’ measures, leaving home during curfew, not adhering to quarantine instructions and violating compulsory hospitalisation, violating prohibitions and restrictions on assemblies and gatherings in public places, farms and estates, and non-compliance with quarantine instructions in private establishments.

He added that legal action has been taken and charges filed against them, adding that fines for these violations range from AED 3,000 to 50,000, depending on the nature of the violation.

The Public Prosecution has called upon the public to adhere to precautionary and preventative measures, laws, regulations, and decisions issued by government authorities and said that ”violators will be subject to legal action.”

The Public Prosecution affirmed that it would take legal action against all those who do not adhere to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of UAE community members and to support government efforts to contain the health, economic, and social impact of the coronavirus.

