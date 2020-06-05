LOOK: UAE publicizes photographs of COVID-19 violators fined up to Dh 50,000 (Php 679,000)

Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law. In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said...
‘Breaking Bad’ feels: Highschool teacher in Visayas arrested for selling meth
A high school teacher in Tacloban was nabbed on June 3 for allegedly selling crystal meth or shabu, Inquirer.net reported. The case of 35-year-old David Martin Leon is likened to the US TV show “Breaking Bad,” which focuses on a high school teacher that sells meth on...
South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19
South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...
COVID-19: UAE reports 3 deaths, total death toll now at 273 with 659 new cases
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 659 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 54,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,018....
The Spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution has announced that as part of the country’s efforts to combat COVID-19, contain its spread, and ensure the adherence of UAE citizens and residents to instructions issued by the competent authorities, a number of people from different nationalities have been caught in violation of official guidelines.
He indicated that the violations committed included failure to comply with quarantine facilities’ measures, leaving home during curfew, not adhering to quarantine instructions and violating compulsory hospitalisation, violating prohibitions and restrictions on assemblies and gatherings in public places, farms and estates, and non-compliance with quarantine instructions in private establishments.
He added that legal action has been taken and charges filed against them, adding that fines for these violations range from AED 3,000 to 50,000, depending on the nature of the violation.
The Public Prosecution has called upon the public to adhere to precautionary and preventative measures, laws, regulations, and decisions issued by government authorities and said that ”violators will be subject to legal action.”
The Public Prosecution affirmed that it would take legal action against all those who do not adhere to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of UAE community members and to support government efforts to contain the health, economic, and social impact of the coronavirus.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
