Transit flights now allowed in UAE

Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said the UAE has taken additional steps towards restoring normalcy by allowing some of the country’s airports to permit the transfer and transit of passengers from other international ports.
“The decision includes Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah International Port, and covers Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia,” he said, noting that these carriers would announce details on their operations in the coming days.
Dr. Al Dhaheri furthers that this decision stems from a holistic review by a number of national authorities, including NCEMA, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, as well as the country’s health sector.
“As a global aviation hub, the UAE is determined to ensure the application of COVID-19 countermeasures according to the criteria of various international aviation organisations in order to protect the safety of passengers and staff at its airports,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.
The NCEMA spokesperson affirmed that dedicated task forces from various government and nongovernment agencies have been working to create and adapt to a comprehensive framework to implement safety procedures across the country’s airports through regular field visits to ensure all precautionary measures are in place for the safety of all passengers across all arrival and departure terminals, as well as in all means of transport inside airports and plane cabins.
Dr. Al Dhaheri furthered that field teams at the country’s airports made up of both citizens and residents are exerting all efforts to “honour their responsibilities, accelerate the restoration of normal air traffic, and support this vital sector. We thank them all for their honourable efforts.”
