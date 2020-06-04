South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

South Korea’s International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country’s first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The two entities have partnered with pharmaceutical company Inovio to test the vaccine currently known as INO-4800 in its first and second phases.

“South Korea is one of the first countries in the world set to test a COVID-19 vaccine (after the United States, China, United Kingdom and Germany). The trials are a crucial step in the development of an urgently needed vaccine,” said IVI Director-General Dr. Jerome Kim during a signing ceremony held June 4 at the Seoul National University Hospital, as per The Korea Herald.

RELATED STORY: Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

During the first phase, 40 healthy adults whose ages range from 19-50 will be administered with the vaccine. The second phase will see 120 people aged 19-64 to determine the vaccine’s viability, immunogenicity, and overall tolerability of South Korea’s residents to the vaccine.

SNU Hospital frontliner and clinical trial lead Dr. Oh Myoung-don stated that this marks a significant milestone for the country towards achieveing its post-COVID-19 normalcy.

“Prolonging physical distancing cannot be sustainable. Hopes of a vaccine allow us to envision a return to normal life,” said Dr. Oh Myoung-don as per The Korea Herald.

READ ON: Russia to begin providing approved COVID-19 drug on June 11