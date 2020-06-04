South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 659 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 54,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,018....
South Korea’s International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country’s first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The two entities have partnered with pharmaceutical company Inovio to test the vaccine currently known as INO-4800 in its first and second phases.
“South Korea is one of the first countries in the world set to test a COVID-19 vaccine (after the United States, China, United Kingdom and Germany). The trials are a crucial step in the development of an urgently needed vaccine,” said IVI Director-General Dr. Jerome Kim during a signing ceremony held June 4 at the Seoul National University Hospital, as per The Korea Herald.
RELATED STORY: Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020
During the first phase, 40 healthy adults whose ages range from 19-50 will be administered with the vaccine. The second phase will see 120 people aged 19-64 to determine the vaccine’s viability, immunogenicity, and overall tolerability of South Korea’s residents to the vaccine.
SNU Hospital frontliner and clinical trial lead Dr. Oh Myoung-don stated that this marks a significant milestone for the country towards achieveing its post-COVID-19 normalcy.
“Prolonging physical distancing cannot be sustainable. Hopes of a vaccine allow us to envision a return to normal life,” said Dr. Oh Myoung-don as per The Korea Herald.
READ ON: Russia to begin providing approved COVID-19 drug on June 11
