Thursday, June 4, 2020

Jun 04 20, 5:35 pm

OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

Jun 04 2020

The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...

Emirates to ramp up flights from UAE to PH starting June 11

Jun 04 2020

Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, from 15th June Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

by | News

Jun. 04, 20 | 5:35 pm

South Korea’s International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country’s first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The two entities have partnered with pharmaceutical company Inovio to test the vaccine currently known as INO-4800 in its first and second phases.

“South Korea is one of the first countries in the world set to test a COVID-19 vaccine (after the United States, China, United Kingdom and Germany). The trials are a crucial step in the development of an urgently needed vaccine,” said IVI Director-General Dr. Jerome Kim during a signing ceremony held June 4 at the Seoul National University Hospital, as per The Korea Herald.

RELATED STORY: Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

During the first phase, 40 healthy adults whose ages range from 19-50 will be administered with the vaccine. The second phase will see 120 people aged 19-64 to determine the vaccine’s viability, immunogenicity, and overall tolerability of South Korea’s residents to the vaccine.

SNU Hospital frontliner and clinical trial lead Dr. Oh Myoung-don stated that this marks a significant milestone for the country towards achieveing its post-COVID-19 normalcy.

“Prolonging physical distancing cannot be sustainable. Hopes of a vaccine allow us to envision a return to normal life,” said Dr. Oh Myoung-don as per The Korea Herald.

READ ON: Russia to begin providing approved COVID-19 drug on June 11

COVID-19 vaccine South KoreaSouth Korea COVID-19 Vaccine

Jobs

Latest News

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

Jun 4, 2020

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...

OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

Jun 4, 2020

The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
COVID-19: UAE reports 3 deaths, total death toll now at 273 with 659 new cases
Published On  June 4, 2020
OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online
Published On  June 4, 2020
SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVID-19 prime assessment centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain
Published On  June 4, 2020
Close