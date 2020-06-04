Residents living in shared accommodation with vulnerable people exempted from UAE’s back-to-office announcement

The UAE recently announced that the country is raising its occupancy ceiling and staffing at government offices and federal authorities to 50% beginning Sunday, June 7.

In line with this, the government has outlined several exemptions for those who may continue to work remotely during this time.

This includes employees who are living in shared accommodation with people who are most susceptible to health risks and are in constant contact with them, for risks of possible transmission. Employees should present a medical report of their housemate to support their claim.

Here’s the complete list of those exempted from UAE’s back-to-work announcement:

– Pregnant women

– People of Determination

– People with compromised immunity (A medical report is required to confirm the authenticity of medical claims.)

– People with chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes etc. (A medical report is required to confirm the authenticity of medical claims.)

– Elderly employees (60 and above)

– Mothers catering for children in Grade 9 and below

– Mothers taking care of Children of Determination whose conditions entail constant care

– Employees in shared accommodation with people who are most susceptible to health risks and are in constant contact with them. (A medical report of the said person is required to confirm the authenticity of medical claims.)

The decision emphasises on ensuring the full readiness of all workplaces to receive employees in terms of continuing enforcement of all health mandates taken nationwide, primarily physical distancing norms, and the availability of a conducive work environment and an enabling technological infrastructure for those working remotely to perform their assignments in the best possible manner.

A flexible attendance system is to be applied to ensure the safety of all employees upon arrival at and exiting from their offices.