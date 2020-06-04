Residents living in shared accommodation with vulnerable people exempted from UAE’s back-to-office announcement

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were thrown out of a company bus after the restaurant they were working at closed down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by GMA’s 24 Oras, the OFWs were kicked out of the bus while they were on their...
The UAE recently announced that the country is raising its occupancy ceiling and staffing at government offices and federal authorities to 50% beginning Sunday, June 7.
In line with this, the government has outlined several exemptions for those who may continue to work remotely during this time.
This includes employees who are living in shared accommodation with people who are most susceptible to health risks and are in constant contact with them, for risks of possible transmission. Employees should present a medical report of their housemate to support their claim.
Here’s the complete list of those exempted from UAE’s back-to-work announcement:
– Pregnant women
– People of Determination
– People with compromised immunity (A medical report is required to confirm the authenticity of medical claims.)
– People with chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes etc. (A medical report is required to confirm the authenticity of medical claims.)
– Elderly employees (60 and above)
– Mothers catering for children in Grade 9 and below
– Mothers taking care of Children of Determination whose conditions entail constant care
– Employees in shared accommodation with people who are most susceptible to health risks and are in constant contact with them. (A medical report of the said person is required to confirm the authenticity of medical claims.)
The decision emphasises on ensuring the full readiness of all workplaces to receive employees in terms of continuing enforcement of all health mandates taken nationwide, primarily physical distancing norms, and the availability of a conducive work environment and an enabling technological infrastructure for those working remotely to perform their assignments in the best possible manner.
A flexible attendance system is to be applied to ensure the safety of all employees upon arrival at and exiting from their offices.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
