Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill

A high school teacher in Tacloban was nabbed on June 3 for allegedly selling crystal meth or shabu, Inquirer.net reported. The case of 35-year-old David Martin Leon is likened to the US TV show “Breaking Bad,” which focuses on a high school teacher that sells meth on...
South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19
South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...
COVID-19: UAE reports 3 deaths, total death toll now at 273 with 659 new cases
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 659 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 54,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,018....
OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online
The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...
Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law.
In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will still assess if the bill was written in accordance with our Constitution.
“Alam niyo, bagamat it’s certified urgent, hindi naman po automatic na pipirmahan yan ng Presidente. That is still subject to final review by the President to ensure that it is compliant with our Constitution,” he said.
Various personalities and lawmakers have expressed their concern over the bill, with many noting that there is a good chance it will be abused to silence the critics of the government.
If the anti-terror bill becomes a law, anyone who will threaten to commit terrorism, as well as those who will propose or incite terrorism, will be jailed for 12 years.
