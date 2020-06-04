Thursday, June 4, 2020

Jun 04 20, 7:33 pm

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

Jun 04 2020

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...

OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

Jun 04 2020

The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...

Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill

by | News

Jun. 04, 20 | 7:33 pm

Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law.

In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will still assess if the bill was written in accordance with our Constitution.

“Alam niyo, bagamat it’s certified urgent, hindi naman po automatic na pipirmahan yan ng Presidente. That is still subject to final review by the President to ensure that it is compliant with our Constitution,” he said.

READ ALSO: NBI nabs 25-year-old teacher for posting Php50M reward for President’s head

Various personalities and lawmakers have expressed their concern over the bill, with many noting that there is a good chance it will be abused to silence the critics of the government.

If the anti-terror bill becomes a law, anyone who will threaten to commit terrorism, as well as those who will propose or incite terrorism, will be jailed for 12 years.

SEE ALSO: Warrantless arrest of teacher over anti-Duterte post invalid had he not admitted it – DOJ

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close