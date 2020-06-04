COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases

A Grade 10 student in India, who came from a poor family, committed suicide on June 1 by setting herself on fire after failing to attend her online classes. According to her parents, the student got upset because their TV was not functioning and the battery of the...
Residents living in shared accommodation with vulnerable people exempted from UAE’s back-to-office announcement
The UAE recently announced that the country is raising its occupancy ceiling and staffing at government offices and federal authorities to 50% beginning Sunday, June 7. In line with this, the government has outlined several exemptions for those who may continue to...
OFWs kicked out of a bus, accommodation after employer shuts down business amid COVID-19
Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were thrown out of a company bus after the restaurant they were working at closed down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by GMA’s 24 Oras, the OFWs were kicked out of the bus while they were on their...
PH resumes COVID-19 clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine
The Philippines is set to resume the solidarity trials for hydroxychloroquine as the world continues to assess the viability of the drug as a possible treatment against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The World Health Organization temporarily put a halt to the...
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382.
DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 984
In addition, DOH reported 4,248 recoveries, as it confirmed 95 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.
Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
