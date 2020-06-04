COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382.

DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 984

In addition, DOH reported 4,248 recoveries, as it confirmed 95 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.