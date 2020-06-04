‘Breaking Bad’ feels: Highschool teacher in Visayas arrested for selling meth

A high school teacher in Tacloban was nabbed on June 3 for allegedly selling crystal meth or shabu, Inquirer.net reported.

The case of 35-year-old David Martin Leon is likened to the US TV show “Breaking Bad,” which focuses on a high school teacher that sells meth on the side.

The teacher was arrested in a buy-bust operation, wherein sachets of shabu worth over Php4,500 were seized.

According to Eastern Visayas police, Leon was already already deemed a target by their drug enforcement unit. He is currently in jail and awaiting trial.

