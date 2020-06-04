‘Breaking Bad’ feels: Highschool teacher in Visayas arrested for selling meth

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...
COVID-19: UAE reports 3 deaths, total death toll now at 273 with 659 new cases
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 659 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 54,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,018....
OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online
The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...
SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVID-19 prime assessment centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain
(WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" announced the opening of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre with a capacity of 2000 in and 1500 respectively. The centres, managed by Ambulatory...
A high school teacher in Tacloban was nabbed on June 3 for allegedly selling crystal meth or shabu, Inquirer.net reported.
The case of 35-year-old David Martin Leon is likened to the US TV show “Breaking Bad,” which focuses on a high school teacher that sells meth on the side.
The teacher was arrested in a buy-bust operation, wherein sachets of shabu worth over Php4,500 were seized.
According to Eastern Visayas police, Leon was already already deemed a target by their drug enforcement unit. He is currently in jail and awaiting trial.
SEE ALSO: Teacher in Albay nabbed for shabu
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved