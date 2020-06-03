University to conduct ‘drive-thru’ graduation ceremony, distribute diplomas through drones

The Abu Dhabi Police advised UAE residents headed towards either Dubai Airports or the Abu Dhabi International Airport need not apply for movement permits following movement restrictions set in the emirate as of June 2. Authorities state that flight passengers only...
Friends become lovers after being stuck in Baguio due to quarantine
Two long-time friends became a couple after being stuck in Baguio during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. In a report by GMA 7’s Saksi, Jex Villar and Zaldy Faller were on a vacation in the Summer Capital when the enhanced community quarantine in the region...
Only 17,000 OFWs to benefit from DOLE-AKAP in Dubai – official
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) has revealed that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided a total allotment for 17,000 Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to receive the one-time financial aid from its DOLE-Abot...
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...
A university in the UAE revealed their plan to conduct its graduation ceremony on July 15—coinciding with the birthday of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai—via drive-through and with the use of drones.
Dr. Muthanna Abdul-Razzaq, President of the American University in the Emirates, said that it will organize a drive-through graduation for 472 graduates to their families to attend while still adhering to the country’s social distancing measures.
“We started thinking, how we can deliver this graduation ceremony to make all the students happy and their parents happy and then we came with this idea. The idea is simple and creative. We think it’s the first in the region and maybe the world,” he said during a press conference.
READ ALSO: LOOK: Amazing drones disinfect streets in Dubai
In this method, the students will be inside their cars at the school’s parking lot. They will wait for their name to be called on a local radio channel, step out of their vehicle, and receive their diplomas—which will be delivered through drones.
After the ceremony, about 120 drones will be used for a light show in honor of the graduates.
He added that the university is now in talks with Guinness Book of World Records about its eligibility for a world record—focusing on the most number of drones used at a graduation ceremony.
SEE ALSO: Growing number of construction firms in GCC use drones to get their operations back on track under the ‘new normal’ – FEDS CEO
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved