University to conduct ‘drive-thru’ graduation ceremony, distribute diplomas through drones

A university in the UAE revealed their plan to conduct its graduation ceremony on July 15—coinciding with the birthday of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai—via drive-through and with the use of drones.

Dr. Muthanna Abdul-Razzaq, President of the American University in the Emirates, said that it will organize a drive-through graduation for 472 graduates to their families to attend while still adhering to the country’s social distancing measures.

“We started thinking, how we can deliver this graduation ceremony to make all the students happy and their parents happy and then we came with this idea. The idea is simple and creative. We think it’s the first in the region and maybe the world,” he said during a press conference.

READ ALSO: LOOK: Amazing drones disinfect streets in Dubai

In this method, the students will be inside their cars at the school’s parking lot. They will wait for their name to be called on a local radio channel, step out of their vehicle, and receive their diplomas—which will be delivered through drones.

After the ceremony, about 120 drones will be used for a light show in honor of the graduates.

He added that the university is now in talks with Guinness Book of World Records about its eligibility for a world record—focusing on the most number of drones used at a graduation ceremony.

SEE ALSO: Growing number of construction firms in GCC use drones to get their operations back on track under the ‘new normal’ – FEDS CEO