Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Jun 03 20, 9:59 pm

UAE announces return of up to 50% of employees in offices on June 7

by | News

Jun. 03, 20 | 9:59 pm

The UAE government has announced that they are allowing the return of up to 50% of employees in ministries, federal authorities and institutions this coming Sunday, June 7.

Authorities state that the decision follows exactly one week after the return of up to 30% of employees as per an announcement from the UAE Government’s official Twitter account.

This is in line with the country’s efforts to enhance the continuity of government work, ushering in the return of its employees to serve the public better.

This is a developing story.

