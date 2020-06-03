UAE announces return of up to 50% of employees in offices on June 7

The UAE government has announced that they are allowing the return of up to 50% of employees in ministries, federal authorities and institutions this coming Sunday, June 7.

Authorities state that the decision follows exactly one week after the return of up to 30% of employees as per an announcement from the UAE Government’s official Twitter account.

#حكومة_الإمارات تعلن عن رفع نسبة الموظفين المتواجدين في مقار الوزارات والهيئات والمؤسسات الاتحادية إلى 50% من المجموع الإجمالي للموظفين اعتباراً من يوم الأحد الموافق 7 يونيو، مع الالتزام بالإجراءات الوقائية لمنع انتشار #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد. — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 3, 2020

This is in line with the country’s efforts to enhance the continuity of government work, ushering in the return of its employees to serve the public better.

This is a developing story.