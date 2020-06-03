Palace anticipates deadline from Duterte to provide benefits for health workers affected by COVID-19

Philippine Senators and the Malacañang Palace have expressed urgent concerns after learning that no health workers in the Philippines who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have received monetary benefits as prescribed in Republic Act 11469 otherwise known as the Bayanihan To Heal As One Law.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque expects that President Rodrigo Duterte would impose a deadline for concerned agencies to act immediately to provide aid for frontliners in the Philippines.

“I expect that in my conversation with the President he will give a new deadline for those responsible in implementing the death benefits and other benefits due our frontliners,” said Secretary Roque in an interview with ANC.

Senator Sotto called out Health Secretary Francisco Duque III airing his frustration as the Department of Health failed to implement the provision in the law. The senator said that even the absence of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) was not an excuse.

“Assuming arguendo that an IRR is indispensable in the implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, particularly on the grant of compensation to affected health workers or their families, that what hindered your office to draft and approve the said IRR for the past two months?” said Senator Sotto in his letter.

Senator Richard Gordon revealed that 32 out of 2,600 frontliners in the Philippines have already died due to complications brought about by COVID-19, and that two out of 1,172 active cases are terminally ill.

“You don’t need implementing rules and regulations here. The law is very clear. They have already died, a little investigation would tell us that you can pay them because they died while on the frontline. That’s a no-brainer,” said Senator Gordon as per reports from GMA News.

Section 4 (f) of the Bayanihan Law states that public and private health workers who would contract severe COVID-19 must receive a P100,000 compensation from the government. A death benefit of P1 million must also be provided to those who will die due to COVID-19 in line of their duty.