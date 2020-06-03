Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Jun 03 20, 1:31 pm

DFA confirms 5,259 overseas Filipinos afflicted with COVID-19

Jun 03 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has revealed that there are now 5,259 total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among Filipinos overseas. Of this number, there are 2,700 active cases while 2,205 others have fully...

POLO Dubai highlights reasons why DOLE-AKAP applications get declined

Jun 03 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office for Dubai and the Northern Emirates (POLO-Dubai) has outlined several reasons why OFW applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) are not approved. Labor Attache Felicitas Bay...

Palace anticipates deadline from Duterte to provide benefits for health workers affected by COVID-19

by | News

Jun. 03, 20 | 1:31 pm

Philippine Senators and the Malacañang Palace have expressed urgent concerns after learning that no health workers in the Philippines who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have received monetary benefits as prescribed in Republic Act 11469 otherwise known as the Bayanihan To Heal As One Law.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque expects that President Rodrigo Duterte would impose a deadline for concerned agencies to act immediately to provide aid for frontliners in the Philippines.

“I expect that in my conversation with the President he will give a new deadline for those responsible in implementing the death benefits and other benefits due our frontliners,” said Secretary Roque in an interview with ANC.

RELATED STORY: UAE-based Filipina frontliner: Having COVID-19 made me a better nurse

Senator Sotto called out Health Secretary Francisco Duque III airing his frustration as the Department of Health failed to implement the provision in the law. The senator said that even the absence of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) was not an excuse.

“Assuming arguendo that an IRR is indispensable in the implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, particularly on the grant of compensation to affected health workers or their families, that what hindered your office to draft and approve the said IRR for the past two months?” said Senator Sotto in his letter.

Senator Richard Gordon revealed that 32 out of 2,600 frontliners in the Philippines have already died due to complications brought about by COVID-19, and that two out of 1,172 active cases are terminally ill.

READ ON: Filipino frontliner couple from Sharjah braves through COVID-19

“You don’t need implementing rules and regulations here. The law is very clear. They have already died, a little investigation would tell us that you can pay them because they died while on the frontline. That’s a no-brainer,” said Senator Gordon as per reports from GMA News.

Section 4 (f) of the Bayanihan Law states that public and private health workers who would contract severe COVID-19 must receive a P100,000 compensation from the government. A death benefit of P1 million must also be provided to those who will die due to COVID-19 in line of their duty.

DFA confirms 5,259 overseas Filipinos afflicted with COVID-19

DFA confirms 5,259 overseas Filipinos afflicted with COVID-19

Jun 3, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has revealed that there are now 5,259 total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among Filipinos overseas. Of this number, there are 2,700 active cases while 2,205 others have fully...

Filipinos share their staple food amid COVID-19

Filipinos share their staple food amid COVID-19

Jun 3, 2020

VOX POP: What is one food/meal/drink/snack that has become your favorite during the recent heightened restrictions in the UAE against coronavirus disease (COVID-19)? -- Arvin Serg Rodriguez, Housekeeping Attendant, living in the UAE for 5 years Favorite food - Chicken...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

