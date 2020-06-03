Palace anticipates deadline from Duterte to provide benefits for health workers affected by COVID-19

A UAE-based Filipino who is currently on a no-work-no-pay status has started his commitment to donate to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the impacts of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stating that he knows by heart what it means to be in their shoes. Andy...
DFA confirms 5,259 overseas Filipinos afflicted with COVID-19
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has revealed that there are now 5,259 total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among Filipinos overseas. Of this number, there are 2,700 active cases while 2,205 others have fully...
Consumer optimism among Filipinos in UAE on the rise as economy starts to fully reopen – survey
As businesses in the UAE and across the world restart and borders reopen, optimism among Filipinos in the UAE has been increasing. In a survey conducted by The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the biggest free...
POLO Dubai highlights reasons why DOLE-AKAP applications get declined
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office for Dubai and the Northern Emirates (POLO-Dubai) has outlined several reasons why OFW applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) are not approved. Labor Attache Felicitas Bay...
Philippine Senators and the Malacañang Palace have expressed urgent concerns after learning that no health workers in the Philippines who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have received monetary benefits as prescribed in Republic Act 11469 otherwise known as the Bayanihan To Heal As One Law.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque expects that President Rodrigo Duterte would impose a deadline for concerned agencies to act immediately to provide aid for frontliners in the Philippines.
“I expect that in my conversation with the President he will give a new deadline for those responsible in implementing the death benefits and other benefits due our frontliners,” said Secretary Roque in an interview with ANC.
RELATED STORY: UAE-based Filipina frontliner: Having COVID-19 made me a better nurse
Senator Sotto called out Health Secretary Francisco Duque III airing his frustration as the Department of Health failed to implement the provision in the law. The senator said that even the absence of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) was not an excuse.
“Assuming arguendo that an IRR is indispensable in the implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, particularly on the grant of compensation to affected health workers or their families, that what hindered your office to draft and approve the said IRR for the past two months?” said Senator Sotto in his letter.
Senator Richard Gordon revealed that 32 out of 2,600 frontliners in the Philippines have already died due to complications brought about by COVID-19, and that two out of 1,172 active cases are terminally ill.
READ ON: Filipino frontliner couple from Sharjah braves through COVID-19
“You don’t need implementing rules and regulations here. The law is very clear. They have already died, a little investigation would tell us that you can pay them because they died while on the frontline. That’s a no-brainer,” said Senator Gordon as per reports from GMA News.
Section 4 (f) of the Bayanihan Law states that public and private health workers who would contract severe COVID-19 must receive a P100,000 compensation from the government. A death benefit of P1 million must also be provided to those who will die due to COVID-19 in line of their duty.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved