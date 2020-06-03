Movement permit not required to or from Abu Dhabi for UAE residents catching flights

The Abu Dhabi Police advised UAE residents headed towards either Dubai Airports or the Abu Dhabi International Airport need not apply for movement permits following movement restrictions set in the emirate as of June 2.

Authorities state that flight passengers only need to present both their passports and tickets if they are flying out of the country. UAE residents need to show these at the checkpoints in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police Deputy Director at the Directorate Traffic and Patrol Department Brigadier Salem Abdullah Al Daheri confirmed that all passengers need are their own passports and tickets if they intend to leave the country.

Both Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai Airports have advised passengers to arrive at least 3-4 hours prior to their flight in line with the new health and safety protocols of the respective airports.

All other residents in Abu Dhabi are advised to secure movement permits following intensified restrictions on movement in the emirate. Residents can apply for their permits at: https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/trafficservices/publicservices/movepermit.aspx?Culture=en