Movement permit not required to or from Abu Dhabi for UAE residents catching flights

Two long-time friends became a couple after being stuck in Baguio during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. In a report by GMA 7’s Saksi, Jex Villar and Zaldy Faller were on a vacation in the Summer Capital when the enhanced community quarantine in the region...
Only 17,000 OFWs to benefit from DOLE-AKAP in Dubai – official
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) has revealed that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided a total allotment for 17,000 Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to receive the one-time financial aid from its DOLE-Abot...
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...
COVID-19: PH announces 8 new deaths, 751 new cases; total now at 19,748
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 19,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 751 new cases. The total toll now stands at 19,748 DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the...
The Abu Dhabi Police advised UAE residents headed towards either Dubai Airports or the Abu Dhabi International Airport need not apply for movement permits following movement restrictions set in the emirate as of June 2.
Authorities state that flight passengers only need to present both their passports and tickets if they are flying out of the country. UAE residents need to show these at the checkpoints in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police Deputy Director at the Directorate Traffic and Patrol Department Brigadier Salem Abdullah Al Daheri confirmed that all passengers need are their own passports and tickets if they intend to leave the country.
Both Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai Airports have advised passengers to arrive at least 3-4 hours prior to their flight in line with the new health and safety protocols of the respective airports.
All other residents in Abu Dhabi are advised to secure movement permits following intensified restrictions on movement in the emirate. Residents can apply for their permits at: https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/trafficservices/publicservices/movepermit.aspx?Culture=en
