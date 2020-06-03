Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Jun 03 20, 3:57 pm

Friends become lovers after being stuck in Baguio due to quarantine

Jun 03 2020

Two long-time friends became a couple after being stuck in Baguio during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. In a report by GMA 7's Saksi, Jex Villar and Zaldy Faller were on a vacation in the Summer Capital when the enhanced community quarantine in the region...

Only 17,000 OFWs to benefit from DOLE-AKAP in Dubai – official

Jun 03 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) has revealed that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided a total allotment for 17,000 Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to receive the one-time financial aid from its DOLE-Abot...

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

Jun 03 2020

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19).   The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...

Movement permit not required to or from Abu Dhabi for UAE residents catching flights

by | News

Jun. 03, 20 | 3:57 pm

The Abu Dhabi Police advised UAE residents headed towards either Dubai Airports or the Abu Dhabi International Airport need not apply for movement permits following movement restrictions set in the emirate as of June 2.

Authorities state that flight passengers only need to present both their passports and tickets if they are flying out of the country. UAE residents need to show these at the checkpoints in Abu Dhabi.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits

Abu Dhabi Police Deputy Director at the Directorate Traffic and Patrol Department Brigadier Salem Abdullah Al Daheri confirmed that all passengers need are their own passports and tickets if they intend to leave the country.

Both Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai Airports have advised passengers to arrive at least 3-4 hours prior to their flight in line with the new health and safety protocols of the respective airports.

READ ON: Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time

All other residents in Abu Dhabi are advised to secure movement permits following intensified restrictions on movement in the emirate. Residents can apply for their permits at: https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/trafficservices/publicservices/movepermit.aspx?Culture=en

Abu Dhabi movement permitmovement permit Abu Dhabi

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close