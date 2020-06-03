Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Jun 03 20, 9:29 am

PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA

Jun 02 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it's suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region. The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six...

LOOK: List of employees advised to work-from-home despite 100% staffing in Dubai

News

Jun. 03, 20 | 9:29 am

Dubai has announced that both offices and office buildings can now head back to 100% staffing today, June 3. However, it also advised that high-risk individuals need not show up at the office for their safety.

The Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update outlining several staff members and individuals who may still work from home as follows:

– Individuals with low immunity
– Individuals with underlying medical conditions
– Individuals with chronic diseases
– Individuals with respiratory illnesses

RELATED STORY: Dubai shopping malls, private businesses to operate at 100% starting June 3

All staff members with at least one of the conditions stated above are advised by the Dubai Government to stay and work from home if possible.

Dubai earlier announced that it has been given approval under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase occupancy levels of malls and offices to 100%.

READ ON: Dubai back in business

Previously, malls had an occupancy level of up to 70% while office buildings and offices had a ceiling rate of 50%.

The advisory from Dubai Economy notes that all safety measures and protocols, including physical distancing, use of sanitation methods, and other health guidelines remain in place.

