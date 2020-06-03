Friends become lovers after being stuck in Baguio due to quarantine

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) has revealed that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided a total allotment for 17,000 Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to receive the one-time financial aid from its DOLE-Abot...
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...
COVID-19: PH announces 8 new deaths, 751 new cases; total now at 19,748
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 19,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 751 new cases. The total toll now stands at 19,748 DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the...
LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE
Another batch of 274 Filipinos from the UAE has successfully landed back home as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA). Emirates flight EK 332 landed in the...
Two long-time friends became a couple after being stuck in Baguio during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
In a report by GMA 7’s Saksi, Jex Villar and Zaldy Faller were on a vacation in the Summer Capital when the enhanced community quarantine in the region was implemented—prohibiting them from going home.
Villar said that the quarantine measures allowed them to spend more time alone, and finally admit their feelings for each other after 12 years.
After being honest about their feelings, Faller said that it was when he suddenly asked her, “Ano, tayo na ba?” that the two officially became a couple.
The two are currently back in Manila, but said they cannot go out on official dates yet due to the quarantine measures still in plce in the city.
“Plano naming mag-date na hindi na naka-facemask,” said Villar.
