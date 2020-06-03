Friends become lovers after being stuck in Baguio due to quarantine

Photo credit: Jex Vilar’s Facebook Page

Two long-time friends became a couple after being stuck in Baguio during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In a report by GMA 7’s Saksi, Jex Villar and Zaldy Faller were on a vacation in the Summer Capital when the enhanced community quarantine in the region was implemented—prohibiting them from going home.

Villar said that the quarantine measures allowed them to spend more time alone, and finally admit their feelings for each other after 12 years.

READ ALSO: From friendzone to forever: Filipino couple’s romance story blossoms in Dubai after 10 years of friendship

After being honest about their feelings, Faller said that it was when he suddenly asked her, “Ano, tayo na ba?” that the two officially became a couple.

The two are currently back in Manila, but said they cannot go out on official dates yet due to the quarantine measures still in plce in the city.

“Plano naming mag-date na hindi na naka-facemask,” said Villar.

SEE ALSO: Filipino couple finds true love in Dubai church during their teens