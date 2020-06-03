COVID-19: PH announces 8 new deaths, 751 new cases; total now at 19,748

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 19,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 751 new cases. The total toll now stands at 19,748

DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the total number to 974

In addition, DOH reported 4,153 recoveries, as it confirmed 90 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.