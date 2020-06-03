COVID-19: PH announces 8 new deaths, 751 new cases; total now at 19,748

Another batch of 274 Filipinos from the UAE has successfully landed back home as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA). Emirates flight EK 332 landed in the...
Germany mulls lifting travel restrictions
(WAM) -- The German government is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift travel warnings for 31 countries that were imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, German press agency, dpa, reported. Alongside Germany's 26 fellow EU...
Palace anticipates deadline from Duterte to provide benefits for health workers affected by COVID-19
Philippine Senators and the Malacañang Palace have expressed urgent concerns after learning that no health workers in the Philippines who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have received monetary benefits as prescribed in Republic Act 11469 otherwise...
‘ALAM KO ANG PAKIRAMDAM NILA’: OFW on no-work-no-pay initiates aid for Filipinos affected by COVID-19
A UAE-based Filipino who is currently on a no-work-no-pay status has started his commitment to provide help for fellow Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the impacts of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stating that he knows by heart what it means to be in...
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 19,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 751 new cases. The total toll now stands at 19,748
DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the total number to 974
In addition, DOH reported 4,153 recoveries, as it confirmed 90 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.
Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved