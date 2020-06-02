Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing

(WAM) -- The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in the Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province. The announcement comes as a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in...
Singapore ends two-month lockdown
(WAM) -- After two months of lockdown, Singapore has begun allowing activities that “do not pose a high risk of transmission” to resume. This is despite reporting the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in East Asia, German press agency reported. Some offices...
COVID-19 death toll in Russia surpasses 5,000
Russia has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with over 5,037 casualties after 182 people were confirmed dead on June 2. The country has also confirmed 8,863 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number...
Japan’s amusement parks reopen with one request: no screaming
As part of the reopening of amusement parks in Japan, operators are requesting visitors to refrain from screaming especially in rides as part of their safety precaution against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The request follows the guidelines for the resumption of...
(WAM) — China’s Wuhan city, found no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its city-wide testing that began in mid-May, according to Reuters.
The city launched its ambitious campaign on May 14, testing 9.9 million people after a cluster of new cases in the city raised fears of a second wave of infections.
However, authorities found no new cases of the disease in the until June 1, and that the asymptomatic cases were found to be not infectious.
China does not count asymptomatic cases, meaning people who are infected with the virus but do not exhibit symptoms of the disease, as confirmed cases.
The disease is believed to have jumped from an animal to people in a market selling wildlife in Wuhan late last year.
The central Chinese city, capital of Hubei province, was placed under a lockdown on January 23. It was lifted on April 8.
It was the hardest hit of any Chinese city and accounts for the majority of the 4,634 deaths and a total of 83,022 infections reported in mainland China.
The cost of the city-wide testing effort was about 900 million yuan (Dhs465.1 million), added Reuters.
