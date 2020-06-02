Religious mass gatherings still banned in PH

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway is empty for the first time following the decision to ban movement to and from Abu Dhabi beginning June 2. In a report by Emarat Al Youm, Abu Dhabi Police has made 12 checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the cities in Abu Dhabi to...
New Zealand plans to lift all restrictions next week after successful fight against COVID-19
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern announced plans to remove all restrictions imposed against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after a successful fight against the disease. Ardern said that their strategy of “go hard, go early” has paid off beyond their...
New York placed on curfew as looters target high-end stores
New York City has been placed under a new curfew until June 2 following the attack of looters on high-end retail shops. Prior to the newly adjusted curfew—which was set from 8 PM to 5 AM—looters have been targeting upscale stores in Manhattan including Michael Kors,...
LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits
Abu Dhabi residents are advised to apply for permits if they intend to head out of their homes using their vehicles as the emirate begins its movement ban for one week, starting today, June 2. An advisory from the Abu Dhabi Police states that those who require to head...
The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reiterated its call for the faithful not to congregate at places of worship as part of the government’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that the decision to continue the ban on mass gatherings came as part of the regular meeting of the IATF.
RELATED STORY: Pasig lifts liquor ban; still prohibits mass gatherings
“Naka-agenda po siya (religious gatherings) kahapon. At nagkaroon po ng desisyon na hindi muna po papayagan ang mass gatherings for religious purposes,” said Secretary Roque during a virtual press conference.
Only a maximum of 10 individuals are allowed to participate in religious activities under the general community quarantine (GCQ) which is currently in place from June 1 to 15 at Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Zamboanga City, Davao City, and Mandaue City.
READ ON: Increase in COVID-19 cases in UAE largely due to gatherings — UAE official
The rest of the regions are currently under modified GCQ (MGCQ) until June 15. MGCQ is the phase prior to what will soon be known as the ‘new normal’ for the Philippines.
The IATF-EID did not specify as to the maximum number of participants for religious activities for MGCQ.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved