Religious mass gatherings still banned in PH

The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reiterated its call for the faithful not to congregate at places of worship as part of the government’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that the decision to continue the ban on mass gatherings came as part of the regular meeting of the IATF.

“Naka-agenda po siya (religious gatherings) kahapon. At nagkaroon po ng desisyon na hindi muna po papayagan ang mass gatherings for religious purposes,” said Secretary Roque during a virtual press conference.

Only a maximum of 10 individuals are allowed to participate in religious activities under the general community quarantine (GCQ) which is currently in place from June 1 to 15 at Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Zamboanga City, Davao City, and Mandaue City.

The rest of the regions are currently under modified GCQ (MGCQ) until June 15. MGCQ is the phase prior to what will soon be known as the ‘new normal’ for the Philippines.

The IATF-EID did not specify as to the maximum number of participants for religious activities for MGCQ.