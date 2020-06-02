Pakistan fears estimates of 670,000 cases following failure to conduct complete lockdown at Lahore

Pakistan health authorities fear that the local transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone wide at Lahore, with estimates reaching as high as 670,000 individuals.

Reports from Dawn state that the Punjab government’s failure to follow recommendations of the Technical working group to implement a 30-day complete lockdown led to a dire situation where nearly all workplaces and residential areas are expected to have cases of COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Selfie: 6 Pakistani officials suspended after taking selfie with COVID-19 patient

“No workplace and residential area of any town is free and, as such, entire Lahore exhibits an alarming similar transmission pattern. Considering this sample as a true representative of Lahore’s population (11.8 million), the actual new cases during this exercise in Lahore are estimated at 670,800” as per the summary of the statement sent to the Punjab government.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary retired Capt Mohammad Usman submitted the summary to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as early as May 15, stating that there were around 670,000 asymptomatic patients who were not reported to health facilities which then became the main source of the local transmissions at Lahore.

READ ON: UAE sends medical, food aid to Pakistan to help combat COVID-19

The summary furthered that majority of those affected were aged 50 and above. The working group insists the government implement a complete lockdown to stop the transmission of COVID-19, including the mandatory quarantine and isolation of the elderly.