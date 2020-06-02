Pakistan fears estimates of 670,000 cases following failure to conduct complete lockdown at Lahore

Dubai's shopping malls and private businesses will be allowed to fully operate at 100% starting tomorrow, June 3. The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of...
PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it's suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region. The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six...
Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing
(WAM) — China’s Wuhan city, found no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its city-wide testing that began in mid-May, according to Reuters. The city launched its ambitious campaign on May 14, testing 9.9 million people after a cluster of new cases in the...
DR Congro announces new Ebola outbreak
(WAM) -- The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in the Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province. The announcement comes as a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in...
Pakistan health authorities fear that the local transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone wide at Lahore, with estimates reaching as high as 670,000 individuals.
Reports from Dawn state that the Punjab government’s failure to follow recommendations of the Technical working group to implement a 30-day complete lockdown led to a dire situation where nearly all workplaces and residential areas are expected to have cases of COVID-19.
“No workplace and residential area of any town is free and, as such, entire Lahore exhibits an alarming similar transmission pattern. Considering this sample as a true representative of Lahore’s population (11.8 million), the actual new cases during this exercise in Lahore are estimated at 670,800” as per the summary of the statement sent to the Punjab government.
Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary retired Capt Mohammad Usman submitted the summary to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as early as May 15, stating that there were around 670,000 asymptomatic patients who were not reported to health facilities which then became the main source of the local transmissions at Lahore.
The summary furthered that majority of those affected were aged 50 and above. The working group insists the government implement a complete lockdown to stop the transmission of COVID-19, including the mandatory quarantine and isolation of the elderly.
